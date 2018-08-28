Search

Advanced search
Join In

Tell us your memories of Norfolk school dinners

PUBLISHED: 11:54 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 09 November 2018

Dinner ladies serve meals to pupils at Chapel Break Middle School, Norwich in 1988. What are your memories of school meals in Norfolk? Picture: Archant Library

Dinner ladies serve meals to pupils at Chapel Break Middle School, Norwich in 1988. What are your memories of school meals in Norfolk? Picture: Archant Library

As the country gears up to celebrate National School Meals Week, we’d like to know what you think are the best – and worst – aspects of the humble school dinner.

More school dinners being served up in Norfolk. Picture: ArchantMore school dinners being served up in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

The concept which began in the 19th century to provide a filling meal for disadvantaged children has been altered countless times through the subsequent generations.

One of the most recent high-profile campaigns was that launched by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver to revamp school meals, to reinvigorate stretched school kitchens and offer more nutritious and fresh options for children.

This conquest spelt the end for an iconic school dinner item, the Turkey Twizzler, from Norfolk producer Bernard Matthews.

School dinners have also become a political battleground – with parties’ competing pledges around free school meals for disadvantaged pupils bringing the concept full circle.

Whether your memories of meals from the school kitchen are good or bad, we’d like to know what you thought of the offering in your schools.

Take part in our poll to tell us your favourite school dinner dish, or comment below with your school dinner memories.

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast