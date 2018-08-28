Join In

Tell us your memories of Norfolk school dinners

Dinner ladies serve meals to pupils at Chapel Break Middle School, Norwich in 1988. What are your memories of school meals in Norfolk? Picture: Archant Library

As the country gears up to celebrate National School Meals Week, we’d like to know what you think are the best – and worst – aspects of the humble school dinner.

The concept which began in the 19th century to provide a filling meal for disadvantaged children has been altered countless times through the subsequent generations.

One of the most recent high-profile campaigns was that launched by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver to revamp school meals, to reinvigorate stretched school kitchens and offer more nutritious and fresh options for children.

This conquest spelt the end for an iconic school dinner item, the Turkey Twizzler, from Norfolk producer Bernard Matthews.

School dinners have also become a political battleground – with parties’ competing pledges around free school meals for disadvantaged pupils bringing the concept full circle.

Whether your memories of meals from the school kitchen are good or bad, we’d like to know what you thought of the offering in your schools.

Take part in our poll to tell us your favourite school dinner dish, or comment below with your school dinner memories.