World Book Day celebrations - can you spot your child in our gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:32 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 05 March 2020

Woodton Primary School had a fantastic day dressing up along the theme of Into the Woods for World Book Day. Even Jen and Buttercup the schools guinea pigs joined in. Picture: Woodton Primary School

Woodton Primary School had a fantastic day dressing up along the theme of Into the Woods for World Book Day. Even Jen and Buttercup the schools guinea pigs joined in. Picture: Woodton Primary School

Woodton Primary School

An array of colourful costumes have been gracing Norfolk's school corridors today as teachers and pupils have dressed up to celebrate World Book Day.

Darcy Andrews, five, as Hedwig for Attleborough Primary School's Witches and Wizardry theme for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDarcy Andrews, five, as Hedwig for Attleborough Primary School's Witches and Wizardry theme for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From classic much-loved novels such as Mary Poppins and Roald Dahl books to more recent stories such as Dog Man Unleashed, children have been dressing up as their favourite book characters. The 23rd World Book Day is an annual celebration of authors, books, illustrators and a love of reading.

The registered charity, World Book Day, is on a mission to ensure that every child and young person across the globe owns their own book. Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day, is marked in over 100 countries. The organisers have sent packs of book tokens and age-ranged World Book Day resource packs to registered schools to help support a love of reading in schools.

For the chance to see photos of your child featured in our World Book Day story online (and in the newspapers), please send your photos to us at photosupp@archant.co.uk

Cody Andrews, two, of Attleborough, as Batman for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCody Andrews, two, of Attleborough, as Batman for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cooper, aged 4, celebrates World Book Day 2020 dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Amy EdyeCooper, aged 4, celebrates World Book Day 2020 dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Amy Edye

Jack, aged 6, Liam, aged 11, and Matty, aged 9, ready for a day at Hogwarts for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Nicola GilliesJack, aged 6, Liam, aged 11, and Matty, aged 9, ready for a day at Hogwarts for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Nicola Gillies

Lewis, aged 4, dressed as Thomas the Tank Engine for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Matthew UlphLewis, aged 4, dressed as Thomas the Tank Engine for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Matthew Ulph

Ruby, aged 9, her school are dressing as adjectives for World Book Day 2020 so she is dressed as Sleepy. Picture: Tracey BlackRuby, aged 9, her school are dressing as adjectives for World Book Day 2020 so she is dressed as Sleepy. Picture: Tracey Black

Daisy, aged 5, dressed as Captain Marvel for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta HearyDaisy, aged 5, dressed as Captain Marvel for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta Heary

Aime, aged 5, dressed as Rainbow Fish for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Zoe ColeAime, aged 5, dressed as Rainbow Fish for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Zoe Cole

Alfie, aged 8, dressed as Greg from The Diary of a Wimpy Kid to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa MercerAlfie, aged 8, dressed as Greg from The Diary of a Wimpy Kid to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Mercer

Frank, aged 6, dressed as the Joker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta HearyFrank, aged 6, dressed as the Joker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta Heary

Maddison, aged 3, dressed as Silvermist from Tinkerbell to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jade ButlerMaddison, aged 3, dressed as Silvermist from Tinkerbell to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jade Butler

Eliza, aged 5, dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Clive JollyEliza, aged 5, dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Clive Jolly

Katy Naylor and Holly Bailey, both aged 9 and dressed as Gansta Grannies, on the way to Little Plumstead Primary School on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jane NaylorKaty Naylor and Holly Bailey, both aged 9 and dressed as Gansta Grannies, on the way to Little Plumstead Primary School on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jane Naylor

Kirsty, aged 8, as Mary Poppins for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Penny SpringallKirsty, aged 8, as Mary Poppins for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Penny Springall

Maddison, aged 8, as an Oompa Lumpa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Kelly HumphreysMaddison, aged 8, as an Oompa Lumpa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Kelly Humphreys

Poppy, aged 8, and Lottie, aged 4, dressed up for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Sarah CollinsPoppy, aged 8, and Lottie, aged 4, dressed up for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Sarah Collins

April, aged 8, dressed as Gansta Granny for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lesley HurnApril, aged 8, dressed as Gansta Granny for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lesley Hurn

Rosie, aged 3, dressed as Cinderella for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa SkinnerRosie, aged 3, dressed as Cinderella for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner

Tatiya, aged 6, dressed as the Sugarplum Fairy from the Nutcracker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa SkinnerTatiya, aged 6, dressed as the Sugarplum Fairy from the Nutcracker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner

Metiyam, aged 8, dressed as Hetty Feather for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa SkinnerMetiyam, aged 8, dressed as Hetty Feather for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner

Eleanor, aged 5, dressed as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Annabel TyrrellEleanor, aged 5, dressed as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Annabel Tyrrell

Isabelle Isgate, aged 9, dressed as Medusa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Ezme IsgateIsabelle Isgate, aged 9, dressed as Medusa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Ezme Isgate

