World Book Day celebrations - can you spot your child in our gallery?
PUBLISHED: 12:32 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 05 March 2020
Sarah Ravencroft
Woodton Primary School had a fantastic day dressing up along the theme of Into the Woods for World Book Day. Even Jen and Buttercup the schools guinea pigs joined in. Picture: Woodton Primary School
Woodton Primary School
An array of colourful costumes have been gracing Norfolk's school corridors today as teachers and pupils have dressed up to celebrate World Book Day.
Darcy Andrews, five, as Hedwig for Attleborough Primary School's Witches and Wizardry theme for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
From classic much-loved novels such as Mary Poppins and Roald Dahl books to more recent stories such as Dog Man Unleashed, children have been dressing up as their favourite book characters. The 23rd World Book Day is an annual celebration of authors, books, illustrators and a love of reading.
The registered charity, World Book Day, is on a mission to ensure that every child and young person across the globe owns their own book. Designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day, is marked in over 100 countries. The organisers have sent packs of book tokens and age-ranged World Book Day resource packs to registered schools to help support a love of reading in schools.
For the chance to see photos of your child featured in our World Book Day story online (and in the newspapers), please send your photos to us at photosupp@archant.co.uk
Cody Andrews, two, of Attleborough, as Batman for World Book Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cooper, aged 4, celebrates World Book Day 2020 dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Amy Edye Jack, aged 6, Liam, aged 11, and Matty, aged 9, ready for a day at Hogwarts for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Nicola Gillies Lewis, aged 4, dressed as Thomas the Tank Engine for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Matthew Ulph Ruby, aged 9, her school are dressing as adjectives for World Book Day 2020 so she is dressed as Sleepy. Picture: Tracey Black Daisy, aged 5, dressed as Captain Marvel for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta Heary Aime, aged 5, dressed as Rainbow Fish for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Zoe Cole Alfie, aged 8, dressed as Greg from The Diary of a Wimpy Kid to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Mercer Frank, aged 6, dressed as the Joker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Tsveta Heary Maddison, aged 3, dressed as Silvermist from Tinkerbell to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jade Butler Eliza, aged 5, dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz to celebrate World Book Day 2020. Picture: Clive Jolly Katy Naylor and Holly Bailey, both aged 9 and dressed as Gansta Grannies, on the way to Little Plumstead Primary School on World Book Day 2020. Picture: Jane Naylor Kirsty, aged 8, as Mary Poppins for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Penny Springall Maddison, aged 8, as an Oompa Lumpa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Kelly Humphreys Poppy, aged 8, and Lottie, aged 4, dressed up for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Sarah Collins April, aged 8, dressed as Gansta Granny for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lesley Hurn Rosie, aged 3, dressed as Cinderella for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner Tatiya, aged 6, dressed as the Sugarplum Fairy from the Nutcracker for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner
Metiyam, aged 8, dressed as Hetty Feather for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Lisa Skinner Eleanor, aged 5, dressed as Luna Lovegood from Harry Potter for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Annabel Tyrrell Isabelle Isgate, aged 9, dressed as Medusa for World Book Day 2020. Picture: Ezme Isgate