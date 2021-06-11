News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School attendance before half-term was lowest since March reopening

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:52 PM June 11, 2021   
Secondary school pupils

Secondary student attendance in Norfolk was lowest in week before half-term since March school reopening. - Credit: PA

The proportion of pupils attending school in Norfolk before half-term dropped to its lowest level since the week schools reopened in March.

More than one in 10 (13pc) of secondary school pupils in the county were absent on the final week before half-term, according to the Department for Education (DfE) statistics.

It is the lowest attendance since the first week after the reopening of schools to all pupils on March 8 when 82pc of secondary students, 32,758 in total, returned to classrooms

School absence figures in the East of England and in North West were Covid cases have been higher.

School absence figures in the East of England and in North West were Covid cases have been higher. - Credit: DfE

Norfolk schools saw 91.6pc of students in classrooms before Easter, higher than the national average attendance.

But since then attendance has fallen with 29,339 (88pc) of secondary pupils in schools on the week of May 20 before falling further before half-term. 

Primary pupils sanitising their hands

Attendance figures are higher in primary schools. - Credit: PA

Attendance is higher in primary schools, though this too has fallen slightly from a high of 46,467 pupils (96pc) in the first week back in March.

However the DfE data shows that unlike during the second wave of the pandemic, which forced the closure of schools in January, the number of absences for non-coronavirus reasons is higher than for Covid cases.  

John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council.

John Fisher Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services at Norfolk County Council, said despite falling slightly towards the end of half term, attendance figures continue to be “above the national average”. 

He said: “Secondary attendance is slightly lower than primary, but this trend is expected for this time of year. 

“Since schools reopened to all pupils following the spring lockdown towards the end of spring term, we’re encouraged to see that attendance levels remain high.”

Pupil takes Covid test

Health secretary Matt Hancock urged pupils returning to class after half-term to get tested. - Credit: PA

The latest figures come after health secretary Matt Hancock urged pupils returning to class this week after half-term to get tested to ensure they are not asymptomatically carrying the virus.

School leaders' unions are calling on the Government to be cautious before any further easing of Covid-19 restrictions and to be proactive to ensure that transmission in schools does not "proceed unchecked".

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union. - Credit: Archant

Former local head Geoff Barton, who is now general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union, said: "This situation highlights the fact that the utmost caution is needed in the weeks ahead before any further easing of Covid restrictions, and the current measures must also be kept under review to see if any other actions are immediately required."

