School attendance 'highest it has been at any point during pandemic'

Published: 11:49 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM April 29, 2021

Pupil attendance in school is the highest it has been at any point during the pandemic, Government figures have suggested.

More than nine in 10 (94pc) state school pupils were in class on April 22, up from 90% on March 25 prior to the Easter holidays, the Department for Education (DfE) analysis shows.

Norfolk schools saw 91.6pc of students in classrooms before Easter, higher than the national average attendance.

The figures were higher for primary schools across the county with 94.2pc of pupils attending compared with 88.6pc of secondary school students.

Former local head Geoff Barton, who is now general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union, said: "With attendance levels at broadly what we would expect to see during a typical academic year, it is hard to believe that just seven weeks ago all schools were just emerging from a lengthy period of closure.

"Enormous credit must go to schools and their staff for all the amazing work they have done in a very short time to re-establish the normal patterns of education."