Langley School appoints new headmaster, Jon Perriss

PUBLISHED: 10:06 14 December 2018

Mr Jon Perriss is currently the Senior Deputy Head at Christ’s Hospital School in Horsham. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Langley School in Loddon has appointed a new headmaster whose experience ranges from schools in London to New Zealand.

Langley School marketing and publicity photographs. Day four Manor House , music, boarding and young scientists. Photo: Steve AdamsLangley School marketing and publicity photographs. Day four Manor House , music, boarding and young scientists. Photo: Steve Adams

Langley School in Loddon has appointed a new headmaster, whose experience ranges from teaching in London to New Zealand.

As a former pupil of Exeter School, Mr Perriss gained a Geography BA in Swansea University, a PGCE at Southampton University and a MEd in Educational Leadership from Buckingham University.

The Board of Governors announced the keen sportman and father-of-two secured the position on Thursday (December 13).

Mr Perrisss said: “I am delighted to return to Norfolk as Headmaster of Langley.

“It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to build on the excellent progress made in recent years and I look forward to taking this successful, nurturing, inclusive and innovative school to greater heights,” Mr Perriss said,

His role as Headmaster of Langley School with effect from September 2019.

