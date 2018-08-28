Langley School appoints new headmaster, Jon Perriss
PUBLISHED: 10:06 14 December 2018
Langley School in Loddon has appointed a new headmaster whose experience ranges from schools in London to New Zealand.
As a former pupil of Exeter School, Mr Perriss gained a Geography BA in Swansea University, a PGCE at Southampton University and a MEd in Educational Leadership from Buckingham University.
The Board of Governors announced the keen sportman and father-of-two secured the position on Thursday (December 13).
Mr Perrisss said: “I am delighted to return to Norfolk as Headmaster of Langley.
“It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to build on the excellent progress made in recent years and I look forward to taking this successful, nurturing, inclusive and innovative school to greater heights,” Mr Perriss said,
His role as Headmaster of Langley School with effect from September 2019.