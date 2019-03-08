Can you spot your child in pupils' rehearsal for Royal Albert Hall show?

Children singing in vocal rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute at The Halls Norwich. Picture: Hannah Cott Hannah Cott

Budding young musicians and actors in Norfolk are preparing for the performance of their lives at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Full massed ensemble rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute with musicians from Norfolk Music Service. Picture: Hannah Cott Full massed ensemble rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute with musicians from Norfolk Music Service. Picture: Hannah Cott

Around 600 pupils will be travelling to the venue on November 13 for the 2019 Music for Youth Proms.

Their performance will be a reprise of children's opera A Kind of Magic Flute, which was created by the 2019 Norfolk Schools Opera Project and premiered in June.

Finale scene of A Kind of Magic Flute in rehearsals. Picture: Hannah Cott Finale scene of A Kind of Magic Flute in rehearsals. Picture: Hannah Cott

The piece combines Mozart's classic opera The Magic Flute with Latin American rhythms.

A 500-strong choir, comprising pupils from 16 primary schools around Norfolk, will be accompanied by a 100-piece orchestra made up of young musicians from Norfolk Music Service ensembles.

Vocal rehearsal at The Halls Norwich for A Kind of Magic Flute, led by The Come and Sing Company. Picture: Hannah Cott Vocal rehearsal at The Halls Norwich for A Kind of Magic Flute, led by The Come and Sing Company. Picture: Hannah Cott

Alison Corfield, head of Norfolk Music Service, said: "To perform at such a prestigious venue is just such an incredible opportunity for them and we cannot wait."

Karolina Reu as The Queen of the Night in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott Karolina Reu as The Queen of the Night in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott

Scott Ribbons as Sarastro in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott Scott Ribbons as Sarastro in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott