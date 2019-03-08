Search

Advanced search

Can you spot your child in pupils' rehearsal for Royal Albert Hall show?

PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 November 2019

Children singing in vocal rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute at The Halls Norwich. Picture: Hannah Cott

Children singing in vocal rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute at The Halls Norwich. Picture: Hannah Cott

Hannah Cott

Budding young musicians and actors in Norfolk are preparing for the performance of their lives at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Full massed ensemble rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute with musicians from Norfolk Music Service. Picture: Hannah CottFull massed ensemble rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute with musicians from Norfolk Music Service. Picture: Hannah Cott

Around 600 pupils will be travelling to the venue on November 13 for the 2019 Music for Youth Proms.

Their performance will be a reprise of children's opera A Kind of Magic Flute, which was created by the 2019 Norfolk Schools Opera Project and premiered in June.

Finale scene of A Kind of Magic Flute in rehearsals. Picture: Hannah CottFinale scene of A Kind of Magic Flute in rehearsals. Picture: Hannah Cott

The piece combines Mozart's classic opera The Magic Flute with Latin American rhythms.

A 500-strong choir, comprising pupils from 16 primary schools around Norfolk, will be accompanied by a 100-piece orchestra made up of young musicians from Norfolk Music Service ensembles.

Vocal rehearsal at The Halls Norwich for A Kind of Magic Flute, led by The Come and Sing Company. Picture: Hannah CottVocal rehearsal at The Halls Norwich for A Kind of Magic Flute, led by The Come and Sing Company. Picture: Hannah Cott

Alison Corfield, head of Norfolk Music Service, said: "To perform at such a prestigious venue is just such an incredible opportunity for them and we cannot wait."

Karolina Reu as The Queen of the Night in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah CottKarolina Reu as The Queen of the Night in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott

Scott Ribbons as Sarastro in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah CottScott Ribbons as Sarastro in rehearsals for A Kind of Magic Flute. Picture: Hannah Cott

Soloists for A Kind of Magic Flute (left to right) Tom Major, Karolina Reu, Joanna Asher, Scott Ribbons. Picture: Hannah CottSoloists for A Kind of Magic Flute (left to right) Tom Major, Karolina Reu, Joanna Asher, Scott Ribbons. Picture: Hannah Cott

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Reader letter: The NDR is perfect for numpty drivers

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Workshop destroyed after fire engulfs converted barn

A workshop has been destroyed after a blaze broke out at a barn near Tacolneston. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teen driver seriously injured in crash with tree

A man suffered serious head and foot injures in a crash on the B1146 Holt Road at Dereham. Picture: Google StreetView

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Can you spot your child in pupils’ rehearsal for Royal Albert Hall show?

Children singing in vocal rehearsal for A Kind of Magic Flute at The Halls Norwich. Picture: Hannah Cott

The Iron House launches 20% off deal with The Maddermarket Theatre

The cast of Steel Magnolias at The Maddermarket Theatre with staff from The Iron House. Picture: Julia Holland Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists