Can you spot your child in pupils' rehearsal for Royal Albert Hall show?
PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 November 2019
Hannah Cott
Budding young musicians and actors in Norfolk are preparing for the performance of their lives at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Around 600 pupils will be travelling to the venue on November 13 for the 2019 Music for Youth Proms.
Their performance will be a reprise of children's opera A Kind of Magic Flute, which was created by the 2019 Norfolk Schools Opera Project and premiered in June.
The piece combines Mozart's classic opera The Magic Flute with Latin American rhythms.
A 500-strong choir, comprising pupils from 16 primary schools around Norfolk, will be accompanied by a 100-piece orchestra made up of young musicians from Norfolk Music Service ensembles.
Alison Corfield, head of Norfolk Music Service, said: "To perform at such a prestigious venue is just such an incredible opportunity for them and we cannot wait."