Happy faces as pupils return to school with restrictions lifted

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:08 AM September 6, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM September 6, 2021
First day back at The Parkside School in Norwich.

Emmie Lou submitted a picture of the first day at The Parkside School in Norwich. - Credit: Emmie Lou

Children across Norfolk have returned to school after their summer break and a year disrupted by Covid.

Excited youngsters donned their uniform and shiny new shoes to go back to the classroom - some starting school for the first time, others having not known anything but lessons under coronavirus measures.

And readers shared their photos of their youngsters heading off to school on our Facebook page.

Ready for first day back at St Peters C of E Primary School in Easton.

Ready for first day back at St Peters C of E Primary School in Easton. - Credit: Michelle Betts 

Most restrictions for pupils have been lifted, with face masks requirements and isolation bubbles gone.

Sarah Shirras, co-chair of Educate Norfolk and headteacher of St William’s Primary School in Thorpe St Andrew, said: “It’s felt like a long summer for many of our families with grey skies above and we know many children are really keen to return to the buzz of school, being with their new teachers in their new classrooms and learning and laughing together again.

Katrina Brandon submitted picture of youngsters ready for the return to school.

Katrina Brandon submitted picture of youngsters ready for the return to school. - Credit: Katrina Brandon

“We are all stepping slightly into the unknown as we have done so many times in the last 18 months, but our staff, children and their families have done a great job at dealing with these unknowns. We are looking forward to a successful and happy new school year.”

Some secondary schools and colleges are staggering the start of lessons over this first week to manage Covid testing of students.

All set for the first day at high school year 7.

All set for the first day at high school year 7. - Credit: Antsarah Green

Norfolk County Council is in regular touch with all schools and academies offering advice and support on a range of issues including testing, isolation, contact tracing, management of cases and interactions.

New uniforms and ready for first day back at school.

New uniforms and year 5 twin girls and year 3 twin boys ready for first day back at school. - Credit: Louisa Hopson

Daniel Elmer, deputy cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are anticipating that most children will be returning to a new school year which offers them much more of a normal experience with the resumption for many of after school clubs, music lessons, competitive sport and mixing more freely with other children.

Olivia and Amy Read getting ready for first day at Norwich Road Academy in Thetford.

Olivia and Amy Read getting ready for first day at Norwich Road Academy in Thetford. - Credit: Joanna Harris

“As we all find ways to live with Covid, we must strike the right balance, taking sensible precautions so that children can continue with their lives and their education.”

Ready for first day at school.

Ready for first day at school. - Credit: Emmie Lou

Ready for the big day back at Eastgate Academy in King's Lynn.

Ready for the big day back at Eastgate Academy in King's Lynn. - Credit: Antsarah Green

First day at The Parkside School in Norwich.

First day at The Parkside School in Norwich. - Credit: Emmie Lou

All smiles ahead of first day back at school.

All smiles ahead of first day back at school. - Credit: April Wordley

Excited for first day in reception class.

Excited for first day in reception class. - Credit: Jo Gibbs

Starting year 4 on first day back at school.

Starting year 4 on first day back at school. - Credit: Jo Gibbs


 

