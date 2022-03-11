Norfolk pupil's stunning stamp design gets Royal seal of approval

A Norfolk student's design has been chosen by Prince Charles and approved by The Queen for a new set of stamps paying tribute to pandemic heroes.

Connie Stuart, who attends Litcham School, near Dereham, was one of eight winners in a competition entered by more than 600,000 children from across the country.

Judges including retired teachers selected 120 regional finalists, before a panel including prime minister Boris Johnson picked 24 regional winners.

The eight winners were personally selected by the Prince of Wales, before the finished stamps were approved by the ruling monarch.

Connie's stunning creation features an NHS nurse wearing a face mask adorning the words 'saving lives'.

Among the other stamps are a scientist, a delivery driver and Captain Sir Tom Moore.

"People in the NHS did so much for us during the pandemic," said Connie, who lives in the nearby village of Sporle.

"I really like rainbows and thought they signify hope. I wanted to make it bold and bright."

Reflecting on the moment she was told she had been crowned as a winner, the 14-year-old added: "I didn't really believe it to be honest. It is quite amazing.

"It is really weird to think that Prince Charles was the one who chose it."

On Thursday (March 10), Charles welcomed the winners and their parents to a reception at Clarence House, where he spoke to each child about their design and voice his appreciation for the act of sending letters.

The Prince of Wales with the other winners of a Royal Mail's national stamp design competition. Connie Stuart is not pictured - Credit: PA

The heir to the throne also presented them with certificates marking the fact it was a Guinness world record for the largest postage stamp design competition.

Sarah Stuart, Connie's mum, said: "Connie loves art. She is always drawing and they can sometimes take her weeks.

"She is a real perfectionist, so she was working on this design for hours and hours at a time.

"We were told a couple of weeks ago that Connie had won but we weren't allowed to even tell her. We are so proud."

The stamps are available to pre-order and will go on sale from Wednesday, March 23.

A special postmark is set to feature on stamped mail, and every winner will have their name included on their own congratulatory postmark in the coming weeks.