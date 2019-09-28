Search

Advanced search

Labour pledge could see 6,000 private school pupils in Norfolk forced into state schools

28 September, 2019 - 06:00
Greshams School in Holt, Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GRESHAM'S

Greshams School in Holt, Norfolk. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GRESHAM'S

Archant

Almost 6,000 privately educated pupils in Norfolk could be forced into state schools if Labour follows through on plans to abolish private education.

The independent Riddlesworth Hall Preparatory School, where Princess Diana spent some of her childhood. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe independent Riddlesworth Hall Preparatory School, where Princess Diana spent some of her childhood. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The party has pledged to end the "tax privileges enjoyed by private schools" and redistribute their property and wealth to the state system following a vote by members at its annual conference.

According to a Department for Education census taken in January there were 5,918 pupils attending 32 private schools in Norfolk - 5pc of the county's total number of pupils.

You may also want to watch:

Some may travel from homes outside of Norfolk to attend their school of choice.

Norwich High School for Girls, the only single-sex school left in Norfolk. Picture: ArchantNorwich High School for Girls, the only single-sex school left in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Private School Policy Reform, a new independent think tank, launched a report this month outlining options for reforming the independent sector - from scrapping private schools' charitable status and charging tax on student fees to nationalisation.

But the Independent Schools Council (ISC) said a move to abolish private schools would constitute "an attack on the rights and freedoms of parents to make choices over the education of their children" and would see both class sizes and financial strain increase at state schools.

Earlier this week the headmaster of Langley School near Loddon criticised Labour's plans, but said private schools could be working harder to forge links with state counterparts.

A Department for Education spokeswoman said it would continue to ensure parents have a choice in where to send their children.

She said: "The UK boasts a diverse education system, in which state schools, independent schools and universities are encouraged to share their expertise and resources through our partnerships programme."

According to the ISC's 2019 census, the East of England has seen the biggest rise in privately educated pupils of any English region in the past year.

The census said there were 147 private schools in the region with 61,528 pupils - up by 1.5pc from 60,628 pupils in 2018.

But it is not all plain sailing for the independent education sector in Norfolk.

In August Hethersett Old Hall School announced it would not be reopening for the new school year.

Pupil numbers had been falling for a number of years with fewer than 100 children on roll when the school shut. It owed almost £500,000 to creditors when it went into liquidation.

Most Read

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Hundreds in Norfolk hit by power cut

Hundreds of people were affected by a power cut. Pic: UK Power Networks.

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

So who are the 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk?

Kerri and Kathleen Parker are on our final list of 100 women because we wanted to celebrate those who overcome adversity and help others but also Norfolk mothers (Picture: Submitted)

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage trader lost £500,000 as he  led luxury lifestyle with supercars

The website of Morgan Reeve's company, Morgan FX, showing the luxury lifestyle investors could lead. Image: MorganFX.co.uk

Keep calm and carry on. Farke places trust in his likely lads

Norwich City loan keeper Ralf Fahrmann is set to replace the injured Tim Krul at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Are city roadworks driving people away from the walk-in centre?

Archive photograph of roadworks outside the walk-in centre in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“A Truly fantastic experience”: Luxurious camping pod site in Norfolk expanding

The cabins on site at the George and Dragon pub. Photo: The George and Dragon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists