Parents warned time running out to apply for primary school places

Published: 9:34 AM January 9, 2021

The deadline for primary school applications in Norfolk is fast approaching. - Credit: PA

Parents in Norfolk have been reminded time is running out to register children for primary school from this September.

Norfolk County Council says the closing date for registering children born between September 1 2016 and 31 August 2017 is January 15.

Applications can be made online but paper applications are also accepted and can be downloaded from the Norfolk County Council website.

Parents need to make an application for a reception class place, even if their child attends a nursery class at the same school.

A child’s attendance at a nursery attached to a school does not normally give them priority for a place at that school.

You may also want to watch:

The round for admission to Year 3 at junior schools in September 2021 also closes on January 15. Applications can be made online and a decision will be made by 16 April.

To apply, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/education-and-learning/schools/school-admissions