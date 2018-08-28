Search

These youngsters are working hard to protect the environment

PUBLISHED: 13:56 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 15 November 2018

Rackheath Primary School won the Eco Awards primary school category in 2017. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Great thinkers of the next generation have been working hard to protect the environment and reduce waste.

Youngsters at Rackheath Primary School have had a busy year taking part in a number of eco initiatives as part of their learning.

Their efforts in the community have bagged them the Norwich and Norfolk Eco Awards primary school of the year.

“It’s really important to make sure education is very broad,” said headteacher Chris Ashman.

“The children are lucky to have passionate staff members who believe in environmental causes and promote to the children that we can all do something.”

Clad in hi vis vests and armed with litter picks, the schoolchildren meant business when they descended across the town with the local community to collect 23 bin bags of rubbish.

They then took the initiative to monitor which areas had the biggest litter problem and wrote to the shops explaining their findings and the changes that could be put in place to decrease the amount of litter thrown on the ground.

The children have also used their creative skills and imagination to create bags, bins and pots out of unwanted old clothing in a project in partnership with Next clothing.

They have also worked with Broadland District Council to design dog mess signs which were put up around the village, organised second hand toy and uniform sales and contacted Anglian Water to request water hippos around the school.

Such is their commitment to protecting the environment that they have created an eco committee made up of two elected class members from Years 3-6.

“They report back to their classes and ask for opinions,” Mr Ashman said. “They really enjoy it, they recognise very well the dangers to the environment and they are very passionate about it.

“They get shocked and angry about the things they pick up and find people throw away.”

On winning the eco award, he said: “It’s a real honour, we are proud of the achievement but I can’t take too much credit, that goes to the children and the staff.

“I’m very lucky to have fantastic staff and a great group of children. A big thank you to all the staff and particularly Donna Goddard, Annette Hayes and Tracie Bartlett.”

