Watch: School recreates famous Friends song to spread joy

School recreates famous Friends song to spread joy

Astley Primary School. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A North Norfolk school is once again spreading joy in their community.

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

Astley Primary school teachers, teaching assistants and supervisors have joined forces to create a music video of The Rembrandts, I’ll Be There for You.

The song, which was made famous by being the theme song to hit sitcom Friends, is being lip-synced by staff after headteacher, Jen Goakes, had the idea to create the video.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Astley is a community of joy, love and togetherness and we wanted to let everyone know how much we are still here for them in a fun and exciting way.

“It also shows the children and families we are ‘real’, that we care and that we miss them all very much.”

They started the video before their rainbow railing, which is a shrine of colours and messages of support used to unite the local community. The school are hoping that the two work together to bring joy to children, parents and local people.