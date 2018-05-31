Search

Advanced search

Watch: School recreates famous Friends song to spread joy

PUBLISHED: 09:25 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:25 22 April 2020

Astley Primary School. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Astley Primary School. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A North Norfolk school is once again spreading joy in their community.

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

Astley Primary school teachers, teaching assistants and supervisors have joined forces to create a music video of The Rembrandts, I’ll Be There for You.

The song, which was made famous by being the theme song to hit sitcom Friends, is being lip-synced by staff after headteacher, Jen Goakes, had the idea to create the video.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Astley is a community of joy, love and togetherness and we wanted to let everyone know how much we are still here for them in a fun and exciting way.

“It also shows the children and families we are ‘real’, that we care and that we miss them all very much.”

Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school Pupils at Astley primary school creating rainbow displays for their school's railings. Picture: Astley primary school

They started the video before their rainbow railing, which is a shrine of colours and messages of support used to unite the local community. The school are hoping that the two work together to bring joy to children, parents and local people.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Burglar smashed his way into four homes during ‘horror’ spree

Leon Punchard. PIC: Norfolk Police.

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cath Kidston to close down stores permanently with loss of 900 jobs

Dalmatian owners descended on the Norwich Cath Kidston store in 2017 when the retailer launched its 101 Dalmatians range. Pic: Archant

Scam warning after text messages from ‘banks’

A scam warning has been issued by trading standards as fraudsters target people via text messages. Picture: Getty Images

People urged to check CCTV footage as fears grow over missing Chelsie Dack, 23

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police
Drive 24