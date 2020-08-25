Tell Us

Parent survey: tell us what you think about schools reopening

All children will return to school in Norfolk on September 7. Picture: PA Images Archant

Schools are preparing to welcome all pupils back into the lessons in a fortnight - many for the first time since March.

Every pupil will be expected to be back in school when the autumn term starts at Norfolk schools on September 7.

Boris Johnson has said it is a “moral duty” to get all children back into classrooms with his expectation being that schools should be the last places to shut in any future local lockdowns.

Schools have been given a raft of guidelines to follow including organising classes or whole year groups into “protective bubbles” to minimise contact between pupils.

Start and finish times at some schools will be staggered, with no assemblies with more than one group. There will also be more frequent hand-washing through cleaning procedures.

We asked parents via our social media channels how they felt about their children going back with some mixed findings, though most felt it was time after six months away from lessons for some children.

Lara Whitbread Yeomans said: “Literally cannot wait! She’s 14 and has been out of school three weeks before they closed so she’s been losing her mind. Her confidence has dropped, her attitude has changed, she misses her friends, learning and her teachers.

Schools have been issued with guidlines including social distancing measures ahead of all pupils returning in September. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire Schools have been issued with guidlines including social distancing measures ahead of all pupils returning in September. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

“Children need school not just to learn for stability and routine as well.”

Sharon Elaine added: “I am very keen for my 14-year-old to go back. He has missed the routine of school and I think it has been sad and worrying that all children have suffered from this awful time .Let’s hope they can recover quickly from this and get on with their lives as normal.”

However Amanda Rayner said: “Dreading it, mine needs to return as she is entering her final years of high school and missing her friends, however as my husband has been shielding and is still extremely vulnerable.

“I’m worried about the impact it could have on our family, my mum is also receiving cancer treatment so it’s going to be a worrying time for us.”

What are your views? We are keen to hear from more parents.