Search

Advanced search

Outdoor centre sees income drop from £1m to £1,000 amid school trip ban

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 November 2020

School children walking on West Runton beach during a residential stay at Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Mark Bullimore

School children walking on West Runton beach during a residential stay at Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2016

A lack of school trips due to coronavirus has left outdoor education centres in Norfolk fearing for the future amid a financial crisis.

Children learn about a mammoth tooth found on West Runton Beach during their stay at Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Mark BullimoreChildren learn about a mammoth tooth found on West Runton Beach during their stay at Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Small centres that normally provide outdoor adventures for thousands of school children have been forced to make staff redundant amid a crisis that could be the “death knell” for many if they do not receive extra support.

Mark Holroyd, operations manager at residential school trips provider Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre, said: “It has been devastating and a lot of centres are very near to closing down.

“Our turnover is generally about £1m but since March we’ve taken £1,000. Whatever the worst case scenario was at the start of the year, it wasn’t that.

Mark Holroyd, Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre operations manager. Picture: Aylmerton Outdoor Education CentreMark Holroyd, Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre operations manager. Picture: Aylmerton Outdoor Education Centre

“We are very lucky that the furlough came in, and without it redundancies would have been higher, but there is the impression that it is paying for everything and it is not. It’s still costing us about £7,000 a month to keep the business running.”

The Department for Education says since the start of term, schools have been able to run one-day trips but it is still advising them not to run residential trips due to concerns around coronavirus.

A national Save Outdoor Education campaign has been launched pushing for financial support for the sector.

Children enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris TaylorChildren enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris Taylor

A review of the guidance to schools on overnight visits is currently being undertaken, with education secretary Gavin Williamson due to give MPs an update next week.

To adapt to the government guidelines and survive, another Norfolk outdoor education and adventure centre, Kingswood West Runton, which provides schools and groups with residential camps, has said it will be running one day trips next year.

It means that children will have outdoor activities such as zip wires, climbing and abseiling and learning new skills such as bushcraft condensed into a single day.

Holt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. Picture: Denise BradleyHolt Hall Environmental & Outdoor Learning Centre. Picture: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

General manager Carol Bone said: “It’s been a challenging year and while we haven’t been able to operate as usual due to the pandemic, we want to ensure locals as well as the schools and groups who have been coming to us for years that we’re not going anywhere and we’re here to continue delivering outdoor educational programmes.”

MORE: Petition to save Holt Hall from closure passes 4,000 signatures

Smaller outdoor centres face a grim winter and hope school bookings will return before next Easter.

Children enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris TaylorChildren enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris Taylor

Mr Holroyd, who is also Association of Heads of Outdoor Education Centres regional representative, said: “Because of the uncertainty all our bookings up to March 2021 have been cancelled.

“From March onwards it is great, schools are very keen to come back when they can. But we need the government to give us a pathway to survive through the winter because if we lose another six months it will be the death knell for most outdoor centres.”

It comes as Norfolk County Council has said it can no longer afford to run outdoor learning services at Holt Hall and plans to close the historic centre. The decision has led to an outcry, with a petition to save it attracting thousands of signatures.

Children enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris TaylorChildren enjoying outdoor activities at Kingswood West Runton which is to introduce one-day courses amid coronavirus residential school trip restrictions. Picture: Chris Taylor

Mr Holroyd said: “If we lose outdoor centres they won’t just come back again. Many are in beautiful areas in lovely buildings and would be easily converted to self-catering or residential properties.

“The loss to children would be incalculable. We get children who have never seen the sea and we give them a chance to see a different way of life and different scenery other than flats in the city centre.”

Andy Robinson, chief executive of the Institute for Outdoor Learning, said: “If we lose the skilled people and we lose the centres it will take years not just a few months to rebuild.

“We’re not just talking about 2020 and 2021 being lost in terms of school opportunities, we’re talking about years ahead.

“It provides some fantastic opportunities for the young people but also it provides important levels of economic benefit to the local communities.”

MORE: ‘Children are the real losers’ - Fears raised over impact of potential Holt Hall closure

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish