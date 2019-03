Gallery

Can you spot your child in our World Book Day School Report gallery?

Children at Norwich Primary Academy dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy Norwich Primary Academy

Schools across the county celebrated their love for reading on World Book Day. Our e-mail inboxes have been inundated with fantastic photos for this week’s School Report.

Alburgh with Denton Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Alburgh with Denton Primary School Alburgh with Denton Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Alburgh with Denton Primary School

Pupils and staff dressed up as their favourite book characters in celebration of the 22nd World Book day on Thursday 7th March.

Costumes varied from much-loved favourite books such as P.L. Travers’ Mary Poppins and Roald Dahl’s Matilda along with characters from more recent books such as The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt.

Antingham and Southrepps Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Antingham and Southrepps Primary School Antingham and Southrepps Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Antingham and Southrepps Primary School

Students at Long Stratton High School took part in a sponsored read-a-thon last week which included a day of reading in the school library.

Dereham Neatherd High School staff and students had great fun dressing up and were visited by local author Alex Scarrow.

Book swapping at Archbishop Sancroft High School onWorld Book Day 2019. Photo: Archbishop Sancroft High School Book swapping at Archbishop Sancroft High School onWorld Book Day 2019. Photo: Archbishop Sancroft High School

Old Catton Junior School celebrated World Book Day by dressing up and having a book and cake sale.

Pupils and staff at Gresham’s School enjoyed talking about their favourite characters, took part in a book quiz and a book swap.

Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School

Norwich Lower School pupils enjoyed getting dressed up and learning what their friends’ favourite book characters are. Norwich Lower School Library had a ‘Big Booky Swap Shop’ day where children could bring in books to swap.

Norwich High School for Girls’ Senior School students had a ‘Four-legged Friends’ theme for World Book Day. The girls dressed up in 101 Dalmatians fancy dress and followed a dog themed book trail around the school site with help from Caspar the school dog.

Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School

Students at Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust, spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading as part of the school’s continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything and Read).

Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School

Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School Avenue Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Avenue Junior School

Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School

Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School

Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School

Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School Cakes at Banham Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Banham Primary School

Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School

Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School

Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School Staff and students and Beccles Free School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Beccles Free School

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School Bressingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bressingham Primary School

Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School

Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School

Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School

Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School Brooke Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Brooke Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School Browick Road Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Browick Road Primary School

Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Bunwell Primary School children dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Children at Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy Children at Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Castle Acre Church of England Primary Academy

Catfield Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Catfield Primary School Catfield Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Catfield Primary School

Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary

Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary

Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary

Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary

Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary Children at Charles Darwin Primary in Norwich dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Charles Darwin Primary

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy Pupils at Cobholm Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Cobholm Primary Academy

Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy

Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy

Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy Breakfast and Books session at Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Colkirk Church of England Primary Academy

Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School

Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School Corton Primary School celebrated World Book Day 2019. Photo: Corton Primary School

The Senior Leadership Team at Costessey Infant and Junior schools. Photo: Costessey Junior School The Senior Leadership Team at Costessey Infant and Junior schools. Photo: Costessey Junior School

Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Year 2 students celebrating World Book Day 2019 at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy

Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School

Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School

Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School Downham Preparatory School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Downham Preparatory School

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy

Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy

Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy

Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy

Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy Elm Tree Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Elm Tree Primary Academy

Children at Fairhaven Primary School are supporting their partner school in Malawi by donating money for dressing up in the colours of the Malawian Flag for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School Children at Fairhaven Primary School are supporting their partner school in Malawi by donating money for dressing up in the colours of the Malawian Flag for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School

Children at Garrick Green Infant School dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Garrick Green Infant School Children at Garrick Green Infant School dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Garrick Green Infant School

Gayton Church of England Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gayton Church of England Primary Academy Gayton Church of England Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gayton Church of England Primary Academy

Gayton Church of England Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gayton Church of England Primary Academy Gayton Church of England Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gayton Church of England Primary Academy

Staff at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy joined in the dressing-up fun on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy Staff at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy joined in the dressing-up fun on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Great Yarmouth Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy Great Yarmouth Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Great Yarmouth Primary Academy

Gresham's School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gresham's School Gresham's School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gresham's School

Gresham's School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gresham's School Gresham's School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Gresham's School

Grove House Infant and Nursery School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Grove House Infant and Nursery School Grove House Infant and Nursery School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Grove House Infant and Nursery School

For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust For World Book Day students at Hellesdon High School spent the first 15 minutes of every lesson reading, as part of the school's continuous participation in D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read). Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Hemsby Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Hemsby Primary School Hemsby Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Hemsby Primary School

Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School Children at Horsford CE VA Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Horsford CE VA Primary School

Mr McCowen hosts a Mad Hatter tea party to celebrate World Book Day at Howard Junior School. Photo: Howard Junior School Mr McCowen hosts a Mad Hatter tea party to celebrate World Book Day at Howard Junior School. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Howard Junior School

Author Stewart Foster gets the Hogwarts experience at Howard Junior School on World Book Day. Photo: Howard Junior School Author Stewart Foster gets the Hogwarts experience at Howard Junior School on World Book Day. Photo: Howard Junior School

Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold

Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold

Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold

Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold Children and staff at Iceni Academy-Hockwold enjoyed dressing as their favourite Julia Donaldson character for World Book day 2019. Photo: Iceni Academy-Hockwold

Children and staff at King's Park Infant School in Dereham on World Book Day 2019. Photo: King's Park Infant School Children and staff at King's Park Infant School in Dereham on World Book Day 2019. Photo: King's Park Infant School

Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School

Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School

Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School

Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School Lakenham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lakenham Primary School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School

Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School

Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School

Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School

Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School Langely School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Langley School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School Lingwood Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Lingwood Primary School

Year 7�s at Litcham School carrying out a sponsored silent read to raise money for the Litcham School Sports Pavilion Charity in memory of Sam Alger. Photo: Litcham School Year 7�s at Litcham School carrying out a sponsored silent read to raise money for the Litcham School Sports Pavilion Charity in memory of Sam Alger. Photo: Litcham School

Long Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High School Long Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High School

Long Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High School Long Stratton High School students dressed up and took part in a sponsored readathon for World Book Day. Photo: Long Stratton High School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Ludham Primary School

World Book Day at Mendham Primary School. Photo: Mendham Primary School World Book Day at Mendham Primary School. Photo: Mendham Primary School

Middleton Church of England Primary Academy students celebrating World Book Day 2019. Photo: Middleton Church of England Primary Academy Middleton Church of England Primary Academy students celebrating World Book Day 2019. Photo: Middleton Church of England Primary Academy

Mile Cross Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School Mile Cross Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School

Mile Cross Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School Mile Cross Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mile Cross Primary School

Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy

Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy

Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy Moorlands Primary Academy students created potato characters and had a lunchtime book swap on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Moorlands Primary Academy

Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School

Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School

Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School

Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Mulbarton Primary School children celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School

Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Staff and students at Dereham Neatherd High School celebrate World Book Day 2019.

Year 7 students celebrate World Book Day 2019 at Northgate High School. Photo: Northgate High School Year 7 students celebrate World Book Day 2019 at Northgate High School. Photo: Northgate High School

Nowich High School for Girls' Prep School girls dressed up as their favourite book character and celebrated with two assemblies and various activities throughout the day. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Nowich High School for Girls' Prep School girls dressed up as their favourite book character and celebrated with two assemblies and various activities throughout the day. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Senior School theme for World Book Day was ‘Four-legged Friends’. The girls dressed up in ‘101 Dalmations’ fancy dress and had a a book trial to follow with help from Casper the dog! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Senior School theme for World Book Day was ‘Four-legged Friends’. The girls dressed up in ‘101 Dalmations’ fancy dress and had a a book trial to follow with help from Casper the dog! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Children at Norwich Primary Academy dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy Children at Norwich Primary Academy dress up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Norwich Primary Academy

Norwich Lower School pupils have enjoyed getting dressed up and learning what their friends favourite book characters are. Pictured here are pupils from the Norwich Lower School Reception and Year 1 classes. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich Lower School Norwich Lower School pupils have enjoyed getting dressed up and learning what their friends favourite book characters are. Pictured here are pupils from the Norwich Lower School Reception and Year 1 classes. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich Lower School

Norwich Lower School Library had a �Big Booky Swap Shop� day, where children could bring in books to swap. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich Lower School Norwich Lower School Library had a �Big Booky Swap Shop� day, where children could bring in books to swap. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich Lower School

Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School Old Buckenham High School staff and students dressed up for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Buckenham High School

Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School

Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School

Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School Staff and children at Old Catton Junior School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Old Catton Junior School

Queen's Hill Primary School decorated potatoes to look like characters for World Book day 2019. Photo: Queen's Hill Primary School Queen's Hill Primary School decorated potatoes to look like characters for World Book day 2019. Photo: Queen's Hill Primary School

Rollesby Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Rollesby Primary School Rollesby Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Rollesby Primary School

Rollesby Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Rollesby Primary School Rollesby Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Rollesby Primary School

Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School

Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart School students celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Sacred Heart School

Saxlingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Saxlingham Primary School Saxlingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Saxlingham Primary School

Saxlingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Saxlingham Primary School Saxlingham Primary School celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Saxlingham Primary School

Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School

Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School Year 4 pupils enjoying their favourite books in Southtown Primary School's reading café on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Southtown Primary School

Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School Spooner Row Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Spooner Row Primary School

Miss Hurren at Sprowston Community Academy dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones on World Book Day 2019. Along with her three (helium) dragons which followed her around all day. Photo: Miss Hurren Miss Hurren at Sprowston Community Academy dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones on World Book Day 2019. Along with her three (helium) dragons which followed her around all day. Photo: Miss Hurren

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School celebrate World Book Day 2019. They also raised money for new books by doing a fun run. Picture: Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School celebrate World Book Day 2019. They also raised money for new books by doing a fun run. Picture:

Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School celebrate World Book Day 2019. They also raised money for new books by doing a fun run. Picture: Suffield Park Infant and Nursery School celebrate World Book Day 2019. They also raised money for new books by doing a fun run. Picture:

Thurlton Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Thurlton Primary School Thurlton Primary School celebrate World Book Day 2019. Photo: Thurlton Primary School

Book Day celebrations at Town Close School. Photo: Town Close School Book Day celebrations at Town Close School. Photo: Town Close School

Book Day celebrations at Town Close School. Photo: Town Close School Book Day celebrations at Town Close School. Photo: Town Close School

Valley Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Valley Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

Valley Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Valley Primary Academy celebrates World Book Day 2019. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School

Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School

Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School Staff at Westwood Primary School on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Westwood Primary School

Woodton Primary School children on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Woodton Primary School Woodton Primary School children on World Book Day 2019. Photo: Woodton Primary School