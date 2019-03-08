Gallery

National champions, the Norfolk Show and teddies - can you spot your child in our School Report?

Congratulations to Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 girls' football team who were crowned U11 seven-a-side National ISFA Champions 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

From winning a national championship to fundraising to visiting the Royal Norfolk Show - we have received some brilliant photos from Norfolk's schools.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congratulations to Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 girls' football team who were crowned U11 seven-a-side National ISFA Champions 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Congratulations to Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 girls' football team who were crowned U11 seven-a-side National ISFA Champions 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall are national champions - the girls' football team became the first from Norfolk to ever win a Independent Schools National final.

The team overcame nine other national finalists to lift the cup at St George's Park venue for the third Smith Construction Girls U11 Independent Schools Cup with 100 girls taking part.

Albert Pye School's rounders team won the Norfolk Suffolk Tournament and won all their games. Photo: Albert Pye School Albert Pye School's rounders team won the Norfolk Suffolk Tournament and won all their games. Photo: Albert Pye School

The schools were split into two groups - Group B was competitive with Langley Prep finishing top. They dominated their first league games, winning 3-0 and 5-1 against Lady Barn House (Cheshire) and Gatehouse School (East London). They had to overcome 1-0 half-time deficits in their next two games, but some spectacular goals from Issy and Beau saw them beat Blackheath 2-1 and Warwick Prep 3-1 to top the group.

Despite falling behind early in the semi-final Langley Prep recovered with four second-half goals to defeat Danes Hill and earn a place in the final against St Aubyn's.

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Langley Prep raced into an early 2-0 lead with some excellent attacking football. A third goal looked to have secured the win but credit to St Aubyn's who never gave up and got a deserved consolation late on.

Hundreds of pupils from all over the county headed to the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday and Thursday for the Royal Norfolk Show. The show days included entering competitions, looking at the animals and farming equipment, learning about various careers and collecting numerous stickers!

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Some of Sparhawk Infant School's Year 1 children were invited to the show by the Food and Farming Trust and the Rare Breed Survival Trust to help look after the sheep. The sheep, named by the children Barbara and Larry, had spent a week at the school in the spring as part of the Learning About Livestock Project. Whilst helping out, the children also got to meet Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

Children from Parkers C of E VC Primary School in Saham Toney participated in an hour long sponsored swim. They raised a total of £1,797.57 which has been donated to Cancer Research.

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

The Town Close School children enjoyed a Teddy Bears' Picnic this week, raising money for their school charity The Wherry Friends Association. The Wherry School opened in 2017 and caters for autistic children and young people in Norfolk.

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School Children had fun during Bunwell Primary School's sports day. Photo: Bunwell Primary School

College of West Anglia (CWA) student, Lexy Compton-Merritt has organised a series of events to help raise money and awareness of the rare, life-limiting genetic disorder Fanconi Anaemia. Photo: CWA College of West Anglia (CWA) student, Lexy Compton-Merritt has organised a series of events to help raise money and awareness of the rare, life-limiting genetic disorder Fanconi Anaemia. Photo: CWA

Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy

Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy

Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy pupils, along with pupils at the four schools in Caister-on-Sea, have been part of a community project to design a War Memorial for the village. Photo: Caister Academy

To celebrate the Women’s World Cup, children from Fairhaven Primary School are holding a table football competition allowing children to compete to win their version of the competition. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School To celebrate the Women’s World Cup, children from Fairhaven Primary School are holding a table football competition allowing children to compete to win their version of the competition. Photo: Fairhaven Primary School

Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School

Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School

Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School Sports day at Gresham's Prep School was a great success! Photo: Gresham's School

Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils had a great time at the Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School pupils understood why it’s called the Royal Norfolk Show when they bumped into the Countess of Wessex. Karolina, a Year 3 pupil, was thrilled to be so close to Royalty. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils understood why it’s called the Royal Norfolk Show when they bumped into the Countess of Wessex. Karolina, a Year 3 pupil, was thrilled to be so close to Royalty. Photo: Howard Junior School

IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland

IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall which was a very enjoyable evening. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall which was a very enjoyable evening. Photo: IES Breckland

IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland

IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland

IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland IES Breckland had their Year 11 prom at Hockwold Hall. It was a very enjoyable evening and in true prom style the students arrived in an array of vehicles. Photo: IES Breckland

Loddon Junior School visited the Royal Norfolk Show and came second in the Food & Farming Challenge. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, tried their chutney too. Photo: Loddon Junior School Loddon Junior School visited the Royal Norfolk Show and came second in the Food & Farming Challenge. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, tried their chutney too. Photo: Loddon Junior School

Loddon Junior School visited the Royal Norfolk Show and came second in the Food & Farming Challenge. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, tried their chutney too. Photo: Loddon Junior School Loddon Junior School visited the Royal Norfolk Show and came second in the Food & Farming Challenge. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, tried their chutney too. Photo: Loddon Junior School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School Years 3 and 4 at Ludham Primary School had a great time pitching tents and toasting marshmallows over the campfire during their school camp run by Goldcrest Outdoor Educational. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy celebrated National School Sports Week by wearing sports wear and participating in lots of sports activities. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy celebrated National School Sports Week by wearing sports wear and participating in lots of sports activities. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy students made their own lava lamps in potions club. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy students made their own lava lamps in potions club. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy celebrated National School Sports Week by wearing sports wear and participating in lots of sports activities. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy celebrated National School Sports Week by wearing sports wear and participating in lots of sports activities. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy students made their own lava lamps in potions club. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy students made their own lava lamps in potions club. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 2 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy had a fun morning exploring at Lowestoft's Maritime Museum. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 2 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy had a fun morning exploring at Lowestoft's Maritime Museum. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy was visited by Terry Tarbox. The children loved hearing his silly rhymes and stories. He kindly gifted the school a copy of each of his books Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy was visited by Terry Tarbox. The children loved hearing his silly rhymes and stories. He kindly gifted the school a copy of each of his books Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Children from Parkers C of E VC Primary School managed a sponsored swim for an hour. They raised £1,797.57 for their chosen charity - Cancer Research. Photo: Parkers C of E VC Primary School Children from Parkers C of E VC Primary School managed a sponsored swim for an hour. They raised £1,797.57 for their chosen charity - Cancer Research. Photo: Parkers C of E VC Primary School

Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School

Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School

Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School

Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School Brooke VC C of E Primary School's Year 1 and 2 had a brilliant time at the Multi-Skills Festival. Photo: Brooke VC C of E Primary School

Easton and Otley College hosted their annual prize giving ceremony to celebrate student achievements throughout the year. Photo: Easton and Otley College Easton and Otley College hosted their annual prize giving ceremony to celebrate student achievements throughout the year. Photo: Easton and Otley College

The Norfolk campus of Easton and Otley College hosted their annual prize giving ceremony to celebrate student achievements. Student president, Millie Sadd with one of two prizes that she collected from guest speaker Sam Steggles. Photo: Easton and Otley College The Norfolk campus of Easton and Otley College hosted their annual prize giving ceremony to celebrate student achievements. Student president, Millie Sadd with one of two prizes that she collected from guest speaker Sam Steggles. Photo: Easton and Otley College

Congratulations to Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U13 boys' team who were crowned County Cricket Cup Champions 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Congratulations to Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U13 boys' team who were crowned County Cricket Cup Champions 2019. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

A fantastic achievement for Norwich High School for Girls' U11 Cricket team to come in first place at the Girls' Day School Trust's summer rally. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls A fantastic achievement for Norwich High School for Girls' U11 Cricket team to come in first place at the Girls' Day School Trust's summer rally. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Senior School girls at Norwich High School for Girls enjoyed a trip to ITV Anglia's TV studios. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust Norwich Primary Academy's Science Day included hands-on experiments, from making slime and square bubbles to inflating balloons using vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School Students at Salhouse VC C of E Primary School put on a concert for family members as part of Make Music Day UK. Photo: Salhouse VC C of E Primary School

As part of their circus themed curriculum, the children at Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery were visited by the Foolhardy Folk Circus. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery As part of their circus themed curriculum, the children at Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery were visited by the Foolhardy Folk Circus. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery

Some Year 1 children were invited by the Food and Farming Trust and the Rare Breed Survival Trust to help look after the sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. Barbra and Larry the sheep had spent a week at Sparhawk at Easter as part of the Learning about Livestock Project. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery Some Year 1 children were invited by the Food and Farming Trust and the Rare Breed Survival Trust to help look after the sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. Barbra and Larry the sheep had spent a week at Sparhawk at Easter as part of the Learning about Livestock Project. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery

Some Year 1 children at Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery were invited to help look after the sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. They met Sophie Countess of Wessex too. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery Some Year 1 children at Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery were invited to help look after the sheep at the Royal Norfolk Show. They met Sophie Countess of Wessex too. Photo: Sparhawk Infant School and Nursery

The Town Close School Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed their first School Sports Day. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed their first School Sports Day. Photo: Town Close School

The Town Close School children enjoyed a Teddy Bears’ Picnic this week, raising money for their chosen school charity The Wherry Friends Association. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School children enjoyed a Teddy Bears’ Picnic this week, raising money for their chosen school charity The Wherry Friends Association. Photo: Town Close School

Year 1 at Valley Primary Academy have been learning about the five oceans, During a trip to the Sea Life Centre they learnt what sea animals eat and in which oceans they live. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Year 1 at Valley Primary Academy have been learning about the five oceans, During a trip to the Sea Life Centre they learnt what sea animals eat and in which oceans they live. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

Year 1 at Valley Primary Academy have been learning about the five oceans, During a trip to the Sea Life Centre they learnt what sea animals eat and in which oceans they live. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Year 1 at Valley Primary Academy have been learning about the five oceans, During a trip to the Sea Life Centre they learnt what sea animals eat and in which oceans they live. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

You may also want to watch: