Gallery

Race cars, korfball and post - can you spot your child in our School Report pages?

The weather didn't spoil the atmosphere for the Town Close School Year 8 children at The Greenpower Trust's inaugural F24 Series Race at the Lotus test track. Photo: Nic Redhead/Spacesuit Media Nic Redhead/Spacesuit Media

On your marks, get set, go! This week's School Report includes photos of numerous sporting events and a special delivery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Town Close School F24 racing team competed in The Greenpower Trust’s F24 National Series race at the Lotus test track, finishing third in the first race and winning the final race. Photo: Nic Redhead/Spacesuit Media The Town Close School F24 racing team competed in The Greenpower Trust’s F24 National Series race at the Lotus test track, finishing third in the first race and winning the final race. Photo: Nic Redhead/Spacesuit Media

Schools from around the county lined up in cars that they had made on the starting lines to race in the Greenpower Education Trust's challenges. It aims to spark enthusiasm for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects through the excitement of motorsport.

The Formula Goblin event saw school children aged 9 to 11 compete for awards for making the most economical cars as well as winning races.

8 Year 6 children from Bure Valley School took part in the The Greenpower's Education Trusts' Goblin car race day. They recieved the ‘Spirit of Greenpower’ award. Photo: Bure Valley School 8 Year 6 children from Bure Valley School took part in the The Greenpower's Education Trusts' Goblin car race day. They recieved the ‘Spirit of Greenpower’ award. Photo: Bure Valley School

Eight Year 6 children from Bure Valley School recieved the 'Spirit of Greenpower'award for their Bure Valley Blazer car.

Year 6 pupils at Langley School's car won 'the greenest bodywork' award as it was made soley of recycled materials.

Pupils built an electric race car from a kit as part of the Greenpower Education Trust project. Saturday 8th June saw the team have their first race day at Norfolk Lotus Kit Car's first heat in Hethel. Photo: Caister Academy Pupils built an electric race car from a kit as part of the Greenpower Education Trust project. Saturday 8th June saw the team have their first race day at Norfolk Lotus Kit Car's first heat in Hethel. Photo: Caister Academy

The Formula 24 races saw students aged 11 to 16 racing Greenpower Kit Cars or cars of their own design race at the Lotus test track.

Town Close School's F24 racing team finished third in the first race and won their final race of the day.

Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School

Over 500 students and staff at the College of West Anglia headed to Lynnsport's running track to participate in a Race for Life 5k - raising money for Cancer Research UK.

St William's Primary School's Year 6 korfball team came third at the national finals which were held at the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School

Richard Smith, a professional golfer at Southwold Golf Club, ran a workshop for pupils at The Clare School. Staff at the complex needs school are keen to give students every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills in a variety of fields.

Paralympian and TEDx speaker Elizabeth Wright, who won swimming medals at the Sydney Paralympics in 2000, visited Howard Junior School to talk to children about resilience and overcoming challenges.

Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School Year 7 Greenpower F24 team went racing at the Lotus test track in their electrically powered F24 car, built by our pupils at the school. Photo: Langley School

A special parcel arrived from the Post Office for the nursery at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy - a box of caterpillars and a note asking the children to look after them! They are looking forward to watching them transform into butterflies.

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Langley School's Year 6 Greenpower Goblins team went racing at Scottow Enterprise Park. The team won a prize for the greenest bodywork which was made solely from recycled materials Photo: Langley School Langley School's Year 6 Greenpower Goblins team went racing at Scottow Enterprise Park. The team won a prize for the greenest bodywork which was made solely from recycled materials Photo: Langley School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Greenpower Team came third place overall in the Formula Goblin Go-Kart Race Day at Coltishall airfield. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Greenpower Team came third place overall in the Formula Goblin Go-Kart Race Day at Coltishall airfield. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

15 of Caister Academy's Year 8 pupils attend East Norfolk Sixth Form College for a day of Science based activities organised by Outreach UEA. Photo: Caister Academy 15 of Caister Academy's Year 8 pupils attend East Norfolk Sixth Form College for a day of Science based activities organised by Outreach UEA. Photo: Caister Academy

Caister Academy's Health and Social Care pupils visited the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last week, to experience a health facility in action . Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy's Health and Social Care pupils visited the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust last week, to experience a health facility in action . Photo: Caister Academy

Over 500 students and staff from the College of West Anglia took part in a Race for Life 5K to raise money for Cancer Research UK at Lynnsport running track. Photo: Paul Tibbs Photography Over 500 students and staff from the College of West Anglia took part in a Race for Life 5K to raise money for Cancer Research UK at Lynnsport running track. Photo: Paul Tibbs Photography

Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation

Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation

Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation Year 6 pupils at Mundesley Junior and Bacton Primary Schools found out about the working world during a 'speed-dating' style event with various professionals. Photo: Coastal Federation

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy swapped their uniform for their pyjamas to raise money for BookTrust so that no child misses out on the magic of a bedtime story. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy swapped their uniform for their pyjamas to raise money for BookTrust so that no child misses out on the magic of a bedtime story. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy swapped their uniform for their pyjamas to raise money for BookTrust so that no child misses out on the magic of a bedtime story. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy swapped their uniform for their pyjamas to raise money for BookTrust so that no child misses out on the magic of a bedtime story. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School

Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School

Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School Fleggburgh Primary School enjoyed a Water, Mills and Marshes project day led by the Broads Authority. The day followed on from their trip to Thurne Mill and How Hill. Photo: Fleggburgh CofE VC Primary School

Elizabeth Wright visited Howard Junior School with her silver and bronze swimming medals from the 2000 Paralympics. She talked to pupils about resilience and overcoming challenges. Photo: Howard Junior School Elizabeth Wright visited Howard Junior School with her silver and bronze swimming medals from the 2000 Paralympics. She talked to pupils about resilience and overcoming challenges. Photo: Howard Junior School

The Nicholas Hammond Academy staff lined up to face students in the end of term ‘sponge throw’ organised by Year 11 students to raise money for their prom. Photo: The Nicholas Hammond Academy The Nicholas Hammond Academy staff lined up to face students in the end of term ‘sponge throw’ organised by Year 11 students to raise money for their prom. Photo: The Nicholas Hammond Academy

Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got a special delivery from the Post Office - a box of caterpillars and a letter asking them to look after them. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got a special delivery from the Post Office - a box of caterpillars and a letter asking them to look after them. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got a special delivery from the Post Office - a box of caterpillars and a letter asking them to look after them. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Nursery children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy got a special delivery from the Post Office - a box of caterpillars and a letter asking them to look after them. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 4 Reindeers class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy enjoyed a street dance class with their teacher. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 4 Reindeers class at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy enjoyed a street dance class with their teacher. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 2 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created and performed their own scary legend stories. They had great fun planning these and sharing them with the class. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 2 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy created and performed their own scary legend stories. They had great fun planning these and sharing them with the class. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Year 3 and 4 children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy have been learning about sun safety. Pictured is Polar Bears designing an A4 poster about how the children can keep their skin healthy in the sun. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 3 and 4 children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy have been learning about sun safety. Pictured is Polar Bears designing an A4 poster about how the children can keep their skin healthy in the sun. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Well done to all the Old Buckenham Hall musicians that performed in the Lavenham Vox at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Lavenham. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall Well done to all the Old Buckenham Hall musicians that performed in the Lavenham Vox at the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Lavenham. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall

Children at Old Buckenham Hall dressed in sports kit to show their support for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. There was also a sale of merchandise and ice-cream to raise funds. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall Children at Old Buckenham Hall dressed in sports kit to show their support for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. There was also a sale of merchandise and ice-cream to raise funds. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall

Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy

Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy

Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy Africa Class at Thomas Bullock Academy had a fantastic time learning about the biodiversity of the school grounds with Kate Howlett from Cambridge University's Museum of Zoology. Photo: Thomas Bullock Academy

Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School

Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School

Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School Teachers at The Clare School are keen to give pupils every opportunity to develop their co-ordination skills. They spent a day with Richard Smith a professional golfer from Southwold Golf Club. Photo: The Clare School

Dussindale Primary School have qualified for the Year 5 and 6 School Games' cricket finals. Photo: Dussindale Primary School Dussindale Primary School have qualified for the Year 5 and 6 School Games' cricket finals. Photo: Dussindale Primary School

Maths morning at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall was a chance for students to tackle 9 problem-solving activities in mixed age groups. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Maths morning at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall was a chance for students to tackle 9 problem-solving activities in mixed age groups. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

You may also want to watch:

Maths morning at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall was a chance for students to tackle 9 problem-solving activities in mixed age groups. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Maths morning at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall was a chance for students to tackle 9 problem-solving activities in mixed age groups. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Greenpower Team came third place overall in the Formula Goblin Go-Kart Race Day at Coltishall airfield. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Greenpower Team came third place overall in the Formula Goblin Go-Kart Race Day at Coltishall airfield. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Last week, six teams from Norwich High School for Girls played cricket against Norwich School. There were wins for the U13D and U12As by 30 runs! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Last week, six teams from Norwich High School for Girls played cricket against Norwich School. There were wins for the U13D and U12As by 30 runs! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Last week, six teams from Norwich High School for Girls played cricket against Norwich School. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Last week, six teams from Norwich High School for Girls played cricket against Norwich School. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High Prep put on a fabulous performance at the recent Prep School Summer Concert. Well done, girls! Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Thank you to the RAF Youth Engagement Team for delivering a fantastic STEM event to Norwich High's Year 7 girls. Winners Hannah, Keira, Navya and Anusha will represent the school at a competition at RAF Martham. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Thank you to the RAF Youth Engagement Team for delivering a fantastic STEM event to Norwich High's Year 7 girls. Winners Hannah, Keira, Navya and Anusha will represent the school at a competition at RAF Martham. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School A break in the rain last week meant that the Norwich School 8th Norwich Sea Scout Group had a great time on the open water at the Norfolk Yacht Club. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Sprowston Community Academy's five--a-side football teams are the County Champions and the runners up. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy Sprowston Community Academy's five--a-side football teams are the County Champions and the runners up. Photo: Sprowston Community Academy

St William's Primary School's Year 6 korfball team came third at the national finals which were held at the Copper Box Arena in London?s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Photo: St William's Primary School St William's Primary School's Year 6 korfball team came third at the national finals which were held at the Copper Box Arena in London?s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Photo: St William's Primary School

St William's Primary School's Year 6 korfball team came third at the national finals which were held at the Copper Box Arena in London?s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Photo: St William's Primary School St William's Primary School's Year 6 korfball team came third at the national finals which were held at the Copper Box Arena in London?s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Photo: St William's Primary School