Gallery

Volcanoes, Peter Pan and futuristic space helmets - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Gresham's Prep School U13A and U11A teams both won their IAPS Regional Qualifying tournaments. Photo: Gresham's School Gresham's School

It’s been another action-packed week in schools across the county. From learning about volcanoes to a production of Peter Pan, we’ve had some brilliant photos sent in for our School Report.

Year 6 at Albert Pye School's French fashion show. Each group had to name the clothing, descibe it and give an opinion in French. Photo: Albert Pye School Year 6 at Albert Pye School's French fashion show. Each group had to name the clothing, descibe it and give an opinion in French. Photo: Albert Pye School

Year 5 pupils from Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy in Great Yarmouth have had a great time making volcanoes and erupting them during class time.

Four members of Fairhaven CE VA Primary School’s afterschool Engineering Club have recently taken part in a competition at The Imperial War Museum in Duxford - finishing off in third place.

Several schools across Norfolk have also had visits this week from the emergency services.

Reception children at Southery Academy were visited by the Norfolk Paramedic service to link in with their topic of ‘People Who Help Us’ whilst Mattishall Primary School had the fire service drop in.

Junior Road Safety Officers from Dell Primary School Academy in Lowestoft have been awarded a Runners Up Prize in an' Anti Idling' competition. Photo: Suffolk Highways Junior Road Safety Officers from Dell Primary School Academy in Lowestoft have been awarded a Runners Up Prize in an' Anti Idling' competition. Photo: Suffolk Highways

Spixworth Infant School had Jim Page from the RNLI visit to help them learn about heroes from the past and present.

Meanwhile, Norwich High School for Girls students attended a workshop to create futuristic space helmets and super survival visors to celebrate #WomenInScienceDay.

Pupils from Downham Preparatory School had the oppurtunity through NASA to handle six types of moon rock and moon dust. Photo: Downham Preparatory School Pupils from Downham Preparatory School had the oppurtunity through NASA to handle six types of moon rock and moon dust. Photo: Downham Preparatory School

Langley School’s 1st netball team celebrated a win whilst Hellesdon High School students took park in a production of Peter Pan.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Year 5 at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have been learning about volcanoes. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Year 5 at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have been learning about volcanoes. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Year 3 boys taking part in The Daily Mile at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Year 3 boys taking part in The Daily Mile at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Engineering Club won third place in a competition to create a glider at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Engineering Club won third place in a competition to create a glider at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Gresham's Prep School U13A and U11A teams both won their IAPS Regional Qualifying tournaments. Photo: Gresham's School Gresham's Prep School U13A and U11A teams both won their IAPS Regional Qualifying tournaments. Photo: Gresham's School

Howard Junior School pupils have been learning about space after an alien 'crash landed' on the school field. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils have been learning about space after an alien 'crash landed' on the school field. Photo: Howard Junior School

Congratulations to the Langley Equestrian Team for their amazing performance at the NSEA National Schools Championship and the Hickstead Elite Championship qualifier, securing Langley a place at the National Championships. Photo: Langley School Congratulations to the Langley Equestrian Team for their amazing performance at the NSEA National Schools Championship and the Hickstead Elite Championship qualifier, securing Langley a place at the National Championships. Photo: Langley School

Three Year 7 pupils from Langley School won Most Sporting Team of the Day in their first Warhammer competition at the regional School League Kill Team Heats. Photo: Langley School Three Year 7 pupils from Langley School won Most Sporting Team of the Day in their first Warhammer competition at the regional School League Kill Team Heats. Photo: Langley School

Congratulations to Langley School's 1st netball team after their win against Wymondham College. Photo: Langley School Congratulations to Langley School's 1st netball team after their win against Wymondham College. Photo: Langley School

A few GCSE and A-Level Drama students from Langley School watched 'The Woman in Black' at the Fortune Theatre London. Photo: Langley School A few GCSE and A-Level Drama students from Langley School watched 'The Woman in Black' at the Fortune Theatre London. Photo: Langley School

Reception at Mattishall Primary School were visited by the fire service. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Reception at Mattishall Primary School were visited by the fire service. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Children at Mendham Primary School have been enjoying their new PlayPod which includes a range of scrap materials which allows the children to be creative. Photo: Medham Primary School Children at Mendham Primary School have been enjoying their new PlayPod which includes a range of scrap materials which allows the children to be creative. Photo: Medham Primary School

Reepham High School and College's drama club are taking part in National Theatre Connections, a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people, and will be performing Chaos by Laura Loma in March. Photo: Aimee Rumsby Reepham High School and College's drama club are taking part in National Theatre Connections, a nationwide celebration of new plays for young people, and will be performing Chaos by Laura Loma in March. Photo: Aimee Rumsby

Reception children at Southery Academy had a visit this week from Norfolk Paramedic service to link in with their topic of 'People Who Help Us'. Photo: Southery Academy Reception children at Southery Academy had a visit this week from Norfolk Paramedic service to link in with their topic of 'People Who Help Us'. Photo: Southery Academy

Josie Power, a sixth form pupil at City of Norwich School, has secured a university place at one of the UK’s most prestigious institutions for Art - Goldsmiths,University of London. Photo: City of Norwich School Josie Power, a sixth form pupil at City of Norwich School, has secured a university place at one of the UK’s most prestigious institutions for Art - Goldsmiths,University of London. Photo: City of Norwich School

Hellesdon High School students' production of Peter Pan. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Hellesdon High School students' production of Peter Pan. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Hellesdon High School has started a Lego Lunchtime Club, thanks to all the kind Lego donations the school has recieved. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Hellesdon High School has started a Lego Lunchtime Club, thanks to all the kind Lego donations the school has recieved. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Hellesdon High School pupil Joseph Tibbenham has started a Lego Lunchtime Club, thanks to all the kind Lego donations the school has recieved. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Hellesdon High School pupil Joseph Tibbenham has started a Lego Lunchtime Club, thanks to all the kind Lego donations the school has recieved. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Norwich High School for Girls' Prep School pupils took part in a Butterfly day where they worked together using natural materials to display pieces for Stafford House. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Prep School pupils took part in a Butterfly day where they worked together using natural materials to display pieces for Stafford House. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls receptiong and Year 6 pupils finished off the willow space pod in the playground. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls receptiong and Year 6 pupils finished off the willow space pod in the playground. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls welcomed award-winning author Holly Bourne. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls welcomed award-winning author Holly Bourne. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' senior pupils attended a workshop to create futuristic space helmets and super survival visors to celebrate #WomenInScienceDay. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' senior pupils attended a workshop to create futuristic space helmets and super survival visors to celebrate #WomenInScienceDay. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Spixworth Infant School children have been learning about heroes from the past and present. They were visited by Jim Page from the RNLI. Photo: Spixworth Infant School Spixworth Infant School children have been learning about heroes from the past and present. They were visited by Jim Page from the RNLI. Photo: Spixworth Infant School