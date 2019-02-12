Gallery

Northern Lights, Chinese New Year and Boccia - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Wymondham College and Bungay High School students visited Iceland together. Photo: Wymondham College Wymondham College

It’s been another action-packed week in schools across the county. From athletics circuits to the Northern Lights, we’ve had some brilliant photos sent in for our School Report.

Acle Academy students have reached the National finals for the international Formula One in Schools Competition. Photo: Acle Academy Acle Academy students have reached the National finals for the international Formula One in Schools Competition. Photo: Acle Academy

Valley Primary Academy students took part in a sponsored athletics circuit which was ran by long jumper Ezekiel Ewulo. They raised £750 for the school and and to help British athletes reach their goals.

Red Oak Primary School, in Lowestoft, were successful in the North Suffolk Schools Boccia Championship. One team reached the quarter-finals and their other team won silver and have qualified for the Eastern Regional Finals.

Aurora Eccles School students have been cooking food to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Photo: Aurora Eccles School Aurora Eccles School students have been cooking food to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Photo: Aurora Eccles School

Meanwhile, children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have been learning about being healthy ‘inside and out’ during Children’s Mental Health Week. Pre-Prep students enjoyed taking part in yoga, meditation and a mindfulness walk. Pupils also enjoyed creating fruit and vegetable pots for their break-time snack.

Schools in Norfolk have also been celebrating the Chinese New Year. Reception children at Mulbarton Primary School tried Chinese food, built the Great Wall of China out of bricks and even dressed up.

Brooke VC CE Primary School pupils in Robin class and their families have been building castles. Photo: Brooke VC CE Primary School Brooke VC CE Primary School pupils in Robin class and their families have been building castles. Photo: Brooke VC CE Primary School

Students at Aurora Eccles School celebrated the Chinese New Year by taking to the kitchen to cook Chinese food and celebration cakes.

Children at Iceni Academy Hockwold were joined by two Chinese pupils - Nick and Amy Li - from the Bury School of Languages for the week. The children learnt some Mandarin and about the Chinese New Year.

Students from Bungay High School and Wymondham College visited Iceland together and even got to see the Northern Lights!

