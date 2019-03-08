Search

75th anniversary of D-Day, cakes and recycling - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 17:12 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 June 2019

Year 3 at Kenninghall Primary School have raised £631.26 for the World Land Trust's 'Buy an Acre' project. The money will protect over six acres of rainforest from future destruction. Photo: Kenninghall Primary School

Kenninghall Primary School

From learning about the significance of the D-Day landings to recycling items to create artwork - we've received some fantastic photos for our School Report.

Aurora Eccles School held a competition to design a D-Day landing medal. The students had to follow a set brief and include various elements. The competition which was won by Logan. Photo: Aurora Eccles SchoolAurora Eccles School held a competition to design a D-Day landing medal. The students had to follow a set brief and include various elements. The competition which was won by Logan. Photo: Aurora Eccles School

Last week's 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on the French coast was commemorated at schools across Norfolk.

The Town Close School Year 6 children designed and created artwork to mark the anniversary. Their work was displayed in the school for pupils and parents to view and reflect.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students have been ponding dipping at Whitwell Hall. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston AcademyEdward Worlledge Ormiston Academy students have been ponding dipping at Whitwell Hall. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Derek, a Year 6 student at Howard Junior School, brought in original newspapers from the 1940s to read to his class as part of their studies on D-Day and the war.

Aurora Eccles School held a competition for pupils to design a D-Day medal which had to include various elements such as the national colours of the Allies, a symbol of war and the soldiers' sacrifice and a reference to the armed forces which took part. The competition was won by Logan.

Harford Manor School hosted an art exhibition at the school as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Arts Festival Open Studios event. The exhbition included work from pupils they had produced from items that would usually be thrown away as part of their Recycyling and Green Issues topic. There was a mixture of individual pieces, class collages and whole school collaborations on show, including a giant jellyfish made from old plastic packaging! Classes took the time to conduct some art appreciation work critiquing the pieces on display.

Year 3 at Kenninghall Primary School have raised £631.26 for the World Land Trust's 'Buy an Acre' project. Following a story and a discussion about global warming, the children were inspired to take action. They raised money through a bake sale, a dress down day, a stall at the local church fete and donations from family and friends. The money will protect six and a quarter acres of rainforest from future destruction.

Students at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have been baking Mediterranean scones. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston AcademyStudents at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have been baking Mediterranean scones. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Children and staff at Northfield St Nicholas Primary School took part in Pyjamarama Day. They wore their pyjamas and onesies to school to raise money for The Book Trust charity which is dedicated to getting children across the country to enjoy reading.

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Matas, a Year 5 pupil at Howard Junior School with the Headteacher Mr Hill. Matas came 2nd in England at a martial arts tournament in Norwich and wond four medals. Photo: Howard Junior SchoolMatas, a Year 5 pupil at Howard Junior School with the Headteacher Mr Hill. Matas came 2nd in England at a martial arts tournament in Norwich and wond four medals. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School students have been learning about D-Day. Derek, a Year 6 student, brought in original newspapers from the time to read to his class. Photo: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School students have been learning about D-Day. Derek, a Year 6 student, brought in original newspapers from the time to read to his class. Photo: Howard Junior School

As part of their Wind in the Willows topic, Neatishead CofE Primary School pupils visited Barton Turf Adventure Centre to look for Toad Hall, Ratty's house and explore the rivers. Photo: Neatishead CofE Primary School As part of their Wind in the Willows topic, Neatishead CofE Primary School pupils visited Barton Turf Adventure Centre to look for Toad Hall, Ratty's house and explore the rivers. Photo: Neatishead CofE Primary School

Year 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy have been learning how to exchange coins and how to find different ways to pay for things. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary AcademyYear 1 pupils at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy have been learning how to exchange coins and how to find different ways to pay for things. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Children and staff at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy wore their pajamas and onesies to school to raise money for the BookTrust charity. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary AcademyChildren and staff at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy wore their pajamas and onesies to school to raise money for the BookTrust charity. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

14 Year 9 and 10 students at Ormiston Venture Academy successfully competed their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award expedition, which included camping and approximately a 30km walk. Photo: Ormiston Academies14 Year 9 and 10 students at Ormiston Venture Academy successfully competed their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award expedition, which included camping and approximately a 30km walk. Photo: Ormiston Academies

Year 3 at Stalham Academy have been creating work at home on the Romans as part of their 'home learning'. Photo: Stalham AcademyYear 3 at Stalham Academy have been creating work at home on the Romans as part of their 'home learning'. Photo: Stalham Academy

The first annual Sports Fest in Thetford, held at Thetford Grammar School, showcased the wide range of clubs and activities that local people can get involved with. Photo: Thetford Grammar SchoolThe first annual Sports Fest in Thetford, held at Thetford Grammar School, showcased the wide range of clubs and activities that local people can get involved with. Photo: Thetford Grammar School

Year 6 at Town Close School designed and created artwork to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings. Their work was displayed in the school for the pupils and parents to view and reflect. Photo: Town Close SchoolYear 6 at Town Close School designed and created artwork to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings. Their work was displayed in the school for the pupils and parents to view and reflect. Photo: Town Close School

Town Close School pupils with a special cake, baked by one of the Year 6 children to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. Photo: Town Close SchoolTown Close School pupils with a special cake, baked by one of the Year 6 children to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in France. Photo: Town Close School

Dussindale Primary School have qualified for the Year 5 and 6 girls Cricket final. Photo: Dussindale Primary SchoolDussindale Primary School have qualified for the Year 5 and 6 girls Cricket final. Photo: Dussindale Primary School

Harford Manor School students recycled items to create artwork which was displayed at the Norfolk and Norwich Arts Festival Open Studios. Photo: Harford Manor SchoolHarford Manor School students recycled items to create artwork which was displayed at the Norfolk and Norwich Arts Festival Open Studios. Photo: Harford Manor School

Pupils at Langley Preparatory School simply relish opportunities in Forest School to get messy, make noise, offer ideas and explore all year round come rain or sunshine. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallPupils at Langley Preparatory School simply relish opportunities in Forest School to get messy, make noise, offer ideas and explore all year round come rain or sunshine. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Year 1 children at St William's Primary School to the Post Office on Thunder Lane to buy a stamp and post their letters to the local residents of Churchfield Green. Photo: St William's Primary SchoolYear 1 children at St William's Primary School to the Post Office on Thunder Lane to buy a stamp and post their letters to the local residents of Churchfield Green. Photo: St William's Primary School

