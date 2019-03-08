Search

Blackberries, reptiles and rugby - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 09:43 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 24 September 2019

Year 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Year 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Old Buckenham Primary School

From blackberry picking to a visit from a best-selling author, it has been a busy week in Norfolk's schools.

Albert Pye School has been awarded the North Suffolk School Games' Sports School of the Year award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: Albert Pye SchoolAlbert Pye School has been awarded the North Suffolk School Games' Sports School of the Year award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: Albert Pye School

Old Buckenham Primary School's Year 2 children went blackberry picking - they gathered enough wild berries to bake a blackberry crumble which was enjoyed by the whole class.

Wildlife was welcomed into the classroom for Ahlberg Class at The Limes Academy. They were visited by Africa Alive and had the chance to hold the reptiles whilst learning about them.

Freddie Johnson with one of Colkirk Primary Academy's rescue hens which are sponsored by GJL Animal Feeds where Freddie’s grandad, Ian Gibson, is a manager. Picture: Colkirk Primary AcademyFreddie Johnson with one of Colkirk Primary Academy's rescue hens which are sponsored by GJL Animal Feeds where Freddie’s grandad, Ian Gibson, is a manager. Picture: Colkirk Primary Academy

Avenue Junior School children met Cressida Cowell, author-illustrator of the bestselling How To Train Your Dragon series, she hopes to get every child to enjoy reading. Her visit left children at the school inspired and enthusiastic about both reading and writing books.

Upwell Academy's PE coach, Miss Yardy, entered a competition ran by O2 to take part in a Touch Rugby Tournament at Twickenham Stadium. The children had were able to experience running through the tunnel and onto the pitch and even received a master class session from former England rugby player Jonny Wilkinson.

Hempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary SchoolHempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary School

Former South African rugby player, George Fouche, visited Hempnall Primary School to work with children in all the classes as part of his Dare to Aspire workshops. He worked on raising the children's life aspirations and spent time training the staff after school too.

Hempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary SchoolHempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary School

Hempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary SchoolHempnall Primary School was visited by George Fouche, an ex-South African rugby player, he worked on raising the children's life aspirations. Picture: Hempnall Primary School

A stunning morning at Langley Park as Langley School's Year 10 and 11 pupils head to Chapel. Picture: Langley SchoolA stunning morning at Langley Park as Langley School's Year 10 and 11 pupils head to Chapel. Picture: Langley School

Foxes class at Old Buckenham Primary School discovered wildlife on the field during Forest School. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary SchoolFoxes class at Old Buckenham Primary School discovered wildlife on the field during Forest School. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Year 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary SchoolYear 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Year 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary SchoolYear 2 at Old Buckenham Primary School went blackberry picking and made a blackberry crumble. Picture: Old Buckenham Primary School

Penguins class at Pakefield Primnary School visited Morrison's to learn about making bread. Picture: Pakefield Primary School Penguins class at Pakefield Primnary School visited Morrison's to learn about making bread. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Penguins class at Pakefield Primnary School enjoyed their doughnuts from the Morrison's bakery after their visit. Picture: Pakefield Primary SchoolPenguins class at Pakefield Primnary School enjoyed their doughnuts from the Morrison's bakery after their visit. Picture: Pakefield Primary School

Children at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall SchoolChildren at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall School

Children at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall SchoolChildren at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall School

Children at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall SchoolChildren at Riddlesworth Hall School created some magnificent Roald Dahl themed displays to raise money for the NSPCC. Picture: Riddlesworth Hall School

Wrens class at Southery Academy celebrated Talk Like a Pirate Day with their homemade pirate ship. Picture: Southery AcademyWrens class at Southery Academy celebrated Talk Like a Pirate Day with their homemade pirate ship. Picture: Southery Academy

The Limes Academy's Ahlberg class held and learnt about some of the reptiles from Africa Alive. Picture: The Limes AcademyThe Limes Academy's Ahlberg class held and learnt about some of the reptiles from Africa Alive. Picture: The Limes Academy

Upwell Academy pupils played in a Touch Rugby tournament at Twickenham Stadium and recieved a Master Class session from Jonny Wilkinson. Picture: Upwell AcademyUpwell Academy pupils played in a Touch Rugby tournament at Twickenham Stadium and recieved a Master Class session from Jonny Wilkinson. Picture: Upwell Academy

Hand painting fun in the Reception class at West Winch Primary School. Picture: West Winch Primary SchoolHand painting fun in the Reception class at West Winch Primary School. Picture: West Winch Primary School

Hand painting fun in the Reception class at West Winch Primary School. Picture: West Winch Primary SchoolHand painting fun in the Reception class at West Winch Primary School. Picture: West Winch Primary School

Reception class at West Winch Primary School exploring the Outdoor Learning Space. Picture: West Winch Primary SchoolReception class at West Winch Primary School exploring the Outdoor Learning Space. Picture: West Winch Primary School

Reception class at West Winch Primary School exploring the Outdoor Learning Space. Picture: West Winch Primary SchoolReception class at West Winch Primary School exploring the Outdoor Learning Space. Picture: West Winch Primary School

Avenue Junior School students enjoyed a visit from Cressida Cowell, best-selling author of the How To Train Your Dragon books. Picture: Avenue Junior SchoolAvenue Junior School students enjoyed a visit from Cressida Cowell, best-selling author of the How To Train Your Dragon books. Picture: Avenue Junior School

Avenue Junior School students enjoyed a visit from Cressida Cowell, best-selling author of the How To Train Your Dragon books. Picture: Avenue Junior SchoolAvenue Junior School students enjoyed a visit from Cressida Cowell, best-selling author of the How To Train Your Dragon books. Picture: Avenue Junior School

Langley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Prep's established mentoring programme gives Year 8 students a chance to develop their leadership skills and to forge friendships with Year 3 students. Picture: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich Lower School pupils tried mooncakes for the first-time to celebrate the 'Mid-Autumn Festival' in one of their Mandarin lessons. Picture: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School pupils tried mooncakes for the first-time to celebrate the 'Mid-Autumn Festival' in one of their Mandarin lessons. Picture: Norwich Lower School

Norwich Lower School's Running Clubs have been enjoying the sunshine on their morning runs. Picture: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School's Running Clubs have been enjoying the sunshine on their morning runs. Picture: Norwich Lower School

Norwich Lower School's Running Clubs have been enjoying the sunshine on their morning runs. Picture: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School's Running Clubs have been enjoying the sunshine on their morning runs. Picture: Norwich Lower School

Sprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community AcademySprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community AcademySprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community AcademySprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Sprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community AcademySprowston Community Academy's Year 12's enjoyed the activities on their National Citizen Service residential trip. Picture: Sprowston Community Academy

Town Close School's U9 Girls Hockey Team were excited to play their first ever competitive match. Picture: Town Close School Town Close School's U9 Girls Hockey Team were excited to play their first ever competitive match. Picture: Town Close School

