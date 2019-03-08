Search

Rugby nations, water polo and pirates - can your spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 16:33 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 08 October 2019

Toftwood Infant and Junior School's Year 2, 3 and 4 attended the West Norfolk and Dereham School Sports Partnership's Active Kids Festival at Taverham High School. Picture: Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Toftwood Infant and Junior School's Year 2, 3 and 4 attended the West Norfolk and Dereham School Sports Partnership's Active Kids Festival at Taverham High School. Picture: Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Beeston Hall School students thoroughly enjoyed their Around the World Day. It was an oppurtunity to celebrate the different cultures and languages of the nations participating in the Rugby World Cup. Children completed a research session about their 'country' where they had to reinterpret the information available either online or from books in the library. During the day, children participated in sessions which included dancing, African drumming, the Highland Games, Pétanque, Futsal (sadly, without the Brazilian weather!), German language and food tasting.

Beeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Dereham Church of England Junior Academy have been celebrating the Harvest Festival. The school's staff were amazed by the generosity of the families and all contributions will be going to support the local Food Bank.

Children in Year 2 through to 4 from Toftwood Infant and Junior School had a great time and worked brilliantly as a team during the Active Kids Festival held at Taverham High School. They participated in eight different activities including 'Jack High' where they enjoyed playing with an oversized football and 'Not in my Back Yard', a game which had the children racing against each other to throw all the beanbags and balls out of their area.

Beeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall SchoolBeeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Town Close School's Year 7 children have been playing water polo to improve their strength, stamina and teamwork in the swimming pool.

Reception children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy enjoyed dressing up and baking ship shaped cookies during their pirate themed day.

Beeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall SchoolBeeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Children at Red Oak Primary School had a very busy National No Pen Day - discussing, debating, exploring, investigating, creating, performing and finding methods of learning that did not involve writing.

Beeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall SchoolBeeston Hall School's had a Rugby World Cup themed Around the World Day. Children researched their 'country' and took part in numerous activities from each country. Picture: Beeston Hall School

