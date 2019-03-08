Gallery

Boats, bicycles and the Air Ambulance - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 1 from St William's Primary School had a great day at BeWILDerwood. Photo: St William's Primary School St William's Primary School

Across the county, it’s been another busy week of learning for youngsters and we’ve been sent some wonderful photos for our School Report.

Pupils from Aurora Eccles School welcome the delivery of their new fighting Robot ‘Bullfrog’ ahead of a competition in September. Photo: Aurora Eccles School Pupils from Aurora Eccles School welcome the delivery of their new fighting Robot ‘Bullfrog’ ahead of a competition in September. Photo: Aurora Eccles School

Children at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery were visited by the new Magpas Air Ambulance as part of their 'Big Community Fly In'. All the children were given a tour of the new aircraft by the MAGPAS team. This gave them a clear insight into the importance of their current fundraising activities - the school is raising money to purchase a community defibrillator for Stow Bardolph which will be located at the front of the school.

Town Close School Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed a visit from a dentist, Dr. Hamed Karimi from Norfolk Dental Specialists, who spoke to them about looking after their teeth and the importance of visiting the dentist. Meanwhile, older children in the school's Chess Club were thrilled to welcome pupils from Lakenham Primary School to take part in a chess tournament.

Four Year 8 pupils from Caister Academy competed against teams from across the East Anglian region in the Salters’ Institute Festival of Chemistry held at the UEA. Photo: Caister Academy Four Year 8 pupils from Caister Academy competed against teams from across the East Anglian region in the Salters’ Institute Festival of Chemistry held at the UEA. Photo: Caister Academy

Ludham Primary School's Dance Club performed in front of hundreds of parents at an evening of expressive arts at Flegg High School in Martham.

Norwich High School for Girls' Rowing Club entered the Lea Spring Regatta. The J18 coxed four won in the final making it the first ever win by the club in a regatta.

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's canoeing group enjoyed a sunny afternoon on the school's stretch of the River Wensum.

Year 1 children from St William's Primary School, in Norwich, had a great day at BeWILDerwood. Their teachers said it was “lovely to see them working together as a team, solving challenges and trying out new and scary things - like the Zippy Zipwires!”.

Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, in Lowestoft, launched their new power of reading book The Adventures of Odysseus with an Ancient Greece themed day - studying Ancient Greece in the morning before holding their own Olympics.

Norwich Lower School and the National Centre for Writing were proud to host the Children's City of Literature Celebration evening, with special host, Mitch Johnson, author of Kick. This year, the project involved pupils from Avenue Junior School, Catton Grove Primary School, Norwich Lower School, Sprowston Junior School and St William's Primary School. Hosted at Norwich Lower School, the Children's City of Literature programme saw pupils being put into groups and assigned a creative writing mentor to guide and offer advice. Each mentor was given the same story opener and then it was up to the children to plan their characters, setting and plot. Over ten weeks the pupils worked collaboratively to create their story, which is no easy task, working in a group and listening to each other's ideas and deciding what to write. The children were also taught about editing and proofreading and were given the opportunity to read their story to a new audience to gain vital feedback.

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall and Langley Senior School were invited to the UEA to take part in the prestigious Salters' Festival of Chemistry. Each school took four of their Year 8 pupils to compete in a couple of science investigations against 25 other schools from in and around East Anglia.

Four Year 8 pupils from Caister Academy attended the Festival of Chemistry - they worked well together against tough competition to win The Salters' Challenge.

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy?s Cookery Club made ANZAC (Australian & New Zealand Army Corps) biscuits and were judged by Year 3?'s Australian teacher, Miss Gold. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy?s Cookery Club made ANZAC (Australian & New Zealand Army Corps) biscuits and were judged by Year 3?'s Australian teacher, Miss Gold. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Gracie and Mollie from Fleggburgh C of E VC Primary School have been clearing up plastic that was littering the school grounds and parts of the village. Photo: Fleggburgh C of E VC Primary School Gracie and Mollie from Fleggburgh C of E VC Primary School have been clearing up plastic that was littering the school grounds and parts of the village. Photo: Fleggburgh C of E VC Primary School

Year 5s from Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy enjoyed their second day of Road Safety Training and they all passed! Photo: Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy Year 5s from Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy enjoyed their second day of Road Safety Training and they all passed! Photo: Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy

Howard Junior School pupils enjoyed The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre in London. Photo: Howard Junior School Howard Junior School pupils enjoyed The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre in London. Photo: Howard Junior School

A team of Langley Senior School pupils - Joe Deane, Polly Papworth and Oliver Kidner - took first place in the 95cm class at the the Equestrian NSEA Eventer’s Challenge, qualifying them for nationals. Photo: Langley School A team of Langley Senior School pupils - Joe Deane, Polly Papworth and Oliver Kidner - took first place in the 95cm class at the the Equestrian NSEA Eventer’s Challenge, qualifying them for nationals. Photo: Langley School

Ludham Primary School's Dance Club, with their teacher Ria from Premier Sport, performed in front of hundreds of parents at an evening of expressive arts at Flegg High School. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School's Dance Club, with their teacher Ria from Premier Sport, performed in front of hundreds of parents at an evening of expressive arts at Flegg High School. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Surlingham Primary School practice their Maypole dancing for the May Celebration. Photo: Surlingham Primary School Surlingham Primary School practice their Maypole dancing for the May Celebration. Photo: Surlingham Primary School

Double success for Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's budding writers! Huge congratulations to Eddie W (Y4) and Summer N (Y7) whose 500 words stories were selected to go through to the next stage of the national Radio 2 500 Words competition. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Double success for Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's budding writers! Huge congratulations to Eddie W (Y4) and Summer N (Y7) whose 500 words stories were selected to go through to the next stage of the national Radio 2 500 Words competition. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall and Langley Senior School were very luck to be invited to the UEA to take part in the prestigious Salters' Festival of Chemistry. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Prep School at Taverham Hall and Langley Senior School were very luck to be invited to the UEA to take part in the prestigious Salters' Festival of Chemistry. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich High School for Girls' Rowing Club entered the Lea Spring Regatta. The J18 coxed four won convincingly in the final - this is the first ever win by the club in a regatta. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Rowing Club entered the Lea Spring Regatta. The J18 coxed four won convincingly in the final - this is the first ever win by the club in a regatta. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Under 13A and B Cricket teams enjoyed their first matches of the season against Beeston. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Under 13A and B Cricket teams enjoyed their first matches of the season against Beeston. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Town Close School Chess Club were thrilled to welcome pupils from Lakenham Primary School to a Chess Tournament. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School Chess Club were thrilled to welcome pupils from Lakenham Primary School to a Chess Tournament. Photo: Town Close School

The Town Close School Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed a visit from a dentist, Dr. Hamed Karimi from Norfolk Dental Specialists. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School Nursery children thoroughly enjoyed a visit from a dentist, Dr. Hamed Karimi from Norfolk Dental Specialists. Photo: Town Close School

