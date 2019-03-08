Gallery

Bikes, beach school and friendship - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Ormiston Venture Academy's Diana Award Ambassador helped police, at Homefield VC Primary school, mark and register 25 bikes on the police database to try and prevent them being stolen. Photo: Ormiston Academies Ormiston Academies

From helping the police to learning about dementia, local schools have been getting involved with community projects.

Bramfield Primary School's Musical Theatre Club staged a 30 minute production of Tim Minchin's West End hit Matilda in front of a full house. Photo: Bramfield Primary School Bramfield Primary School's Musical Theatre Club staged a 30 minute production of Tim Minchin's West End hit Matilda in front of a full house. Photo: Bramfield Primary School

Five Diana Award Ambassadors at Ormiston Venture Academy were eager to support the local police with their bike marking scheme within the community. The Ambassadors set up an event at Homefield VC Primary school in Bradwell where there were over 25 bikes to mark and register on the police database to try and prevent bikes being stolen. PC Lucy Boakes commented "Bike marking consists of a tamper-proof sticker being put onto a bike and that bike being registered with BikeRegister; this is a database that Norfolk Police access to identify stolen bikes. This was a great collaboration between schools which we would like to do more of. The input from students at Ormiston Venture Academy was invaluable".

Students from The College of West Anglia have supported NHS staff by offering free pamper treatments at the Inspire Centre located in the grounds of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The event was organised by the Health and Wellbeing staff at the hospital.

Level 2 Hairdressing and Level 2 Beauty students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) supported NHS staff by offering free pamper treatments at the Inspire Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: CWA Level 2 Hairdressing and Level 2 Beauty students from the College of West Anglia (CWA) supported NHS staff by offering free pamper treatments at the Inspire Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: CWA

Staff and students from East Coast College delivered one of their Beach School family sessions at Ness Point for East Suffolk Council. Over 40 children and their families attended a fun-filled day which included rope making, brass rubbings and learning about the environment.

Year 8 from Hellesdon High School participated in a workshop by The Friend Ship at the Millennium Library. Their work will contribute to the HumaniTea Party exhibition at Open Norwich during Refugee Week.

Dementia and friendship across generations was the topic in assembly at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham. Kelly from a Friend in Deed delivered an inspiring talk on how everyone can make a difference.

East Coast College delivered one of their beach school family sessions at Ness Point. Over 40 children and their families took part in brass rubbings, rope making and learning about the environment. Photo: East Coast College East Coast College delivered one of their beach school family sessions at Ness Point. Over 40 children and their families took part in brass rubbings, rope making and learning about the environment. Photo: East Coast College

Hethersett Old Hall School's Years 3 - 6 children had an action-packed residential trip at the Hilltop Outdoor Centre. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School Hethersett Old Hall School's Years 3 - 6 children had an action-packed residential trip at the Hilltop Outdoor Centre. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Langley School's U15 boys' football team won the U15 Small Schools’ Cup National Final. The final was played at West Bromwich Albion’s stadium against De La Salle Academy from Liverpool. Photo: Chris Brown/ESFA Langley School's U15 boys' football team won the U15 Small Schools’ Cup National Final. The final was played at West Bromwich Albion’s stadium against De La Salle Academy from Liverpool. Photo: Chris Brown/ESFA

Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy enjoyed their enrichment days. They spent the day learning about the music group Abba, writing their own songs, singing and creating advertisements for a concert. They also learnt about the artist Gustav Klimt and created art pieces inspired by his work. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Year 5 at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy enjoyed their enrichment days. They spent the day learning about the music group Abba, writing their own songs, singing and creating advertisements for a concert. They also learnt about the artist Gustav Klimt and created art pieces inspired by his work. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Dolphins class made posters about music, fashion and toys from the 1970's. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy's Dolphins class made posters about music, fashion and toys from the 1970's. Photo: Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy

Ormiston Venture Academy's Diana Award Ambassador helped police, at Homefield VC Primary school, mark and register 25 bikes on the police database to try and prevent them being stolen. Photo: Ormiston Academies Ormiston Venture Academy's Diana Award Ambassador helped police, at Homefield VC Primary school, mark and register 25 bikes on the police database to try and prevent them being stolen. Photo: Ormiston Academies

Hethersett Old Hall School's Years 3 - 6 children had an action-packed residential trip at the Hilltop Outdoor Centre. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School Hethersett Old Hall School's Years 3 - 6 children had an action-packed residential trip at the Hilltop Outdoor Centre. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Year 8 from Hellesdon High School participated in a workshop by The Friend Ship at the Millennium Library. Their work will contribute to the HumaniTea Party exhibition at Open Norwich during Refugee Week. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Year 8 from Hellesdon High School participated in a workshop by The Friend Ship at the Millennium Library. Their work will contribute to the HumaniTea Party exhibition at Open Norwich during Refugee Week. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Reception's Forest School lessons and Pre-Prep after school hobby have been getting creative with materials collected from the school's woods to make hobby horses. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Reception's Forest School lessons and Pre-Prep after school hobby have been getting creative with materials collected from the school's woods to make hobby horses. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall are delighted that 7 pupils passed their ABRSM music examinations, taken last term; 4 pupils gained distinctions, 2 were awarded merits and 1 a high pass. Congratulations to Summer N, Daisy L, Tabitha A, Maddy B, Amelia R, William B and Freddie M. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall are delighted that 7 pupils passed their ABRSM music examinations, taken last term; 4 pupils gained distinctions, 2 were awarded merits and 1 a high pass. Congratulations to Summer N, Daisy L, Tabitha A, Maddy B, Amelia R, William B and Freddie M. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had an assembly on dementia and frienship across generations. Kelly, from Friend in Deed, gave an inspiring talk on how we can all make a difference. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had an assembly on dementia and frienship across generations. Kelly, from Friend in Deed, gave an inspiring talk on how we can all make a difference. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Birch House won at Mulbarton Primary School's sports day. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School Birch House won at Mulbarton Primary School's sports day. Photo: Mulbarton Primary School

The Norwich School Cheerleading Club have been practising in the school chapel the past few weeks. They've been really enjoying the high ceilings! Photo: Norwich School The Norwich School Cheerleading Club have been practising in the school chapel the past few weeks. They've been really enjoying the high ceilings! Photo: Norwich School

The Norwich Lower School Reception Class loved having lots of outdoor learning time! Photo: Norwich School The Norwich Lower School Reception Class loved having lots of outdoor learning time! Photo: Norwich School