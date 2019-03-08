Gallery

Gardening, reading and rainforests - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Children from Fairhaven Primary School helped councillors plant a new flower bed at the Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden. Photo: Paul Dickson Paul Dickson

It’s been a busy first week of the new term at schools around the county - we’ve been sent some great photos for our School Report.

Broadland High Ormiston Academy pupil William Darling was recognised at the OAT annual awards for his pioneering work to raise money and clear the waterways of Norfolk and South Suffolk. Photo: Gary Williams Photography Broadland High Ormiston Academy pupil William Darling was recognised at the OAT annual awards for his pioneering work to raise money and clear the waterways of Norfolk and South Suffolk. Photo: Gary Williams Photography

Children from Fairhaven Primary School enjoyed the sunshine while helping councillors plant a new flower bed at the Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden.

Year 3 children at Mattishall Primary School have also been busy gardening and planted 105 trees in the school grounds. The school has challenged itself to plant a thousand trees as a push to do something positive about climate change. The school greatly appreciates the help from volunteer gardener Robert French who helps the children weekly with outdoor projects.

Year 11 GCSE Music students organised a music event that raised £524.38 for Pancreatic Cancer. Photo: Caister Academy Year 11 GCSE Music students organised a music event that raised £524.38 for Pancreatic Cancer. Photo: Caister Academy

Great Yarmouth's Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy has refurbished their library and it was opened by, the borough's Mayor, Councillor Mary Coleman.

Howard Junior School pupils have created models of rainforests as part of their studies. One of their pupils, Katie, created a model of the rainforest that visually compared the devastation caused by farming for timber with a rainforest that was allowed to flourish.

Brooke Primary School have been practicing their Maypole dancing in preparation for the School's May Day Extravaganza.

Year 11 GCSE Music students at Caister Academy had a brief to organise a music event that raised money for charity. The students worked exceptionally hard to put the show together, it was a great success and raised £524.38 for Pancreatic Cancer.

Swan Class at Gillingham St Michael's Church of England Primary Academy were crowned the winners in a reading competition organised by Inspire Schools in partnership with Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park. The competition was open to primary schools across East Anglia who are signed up to the Buster's Book Club reading scheme. Challenged students to reach or exceed their home reading targets, the prize went to the class collectively clocking up the most improved number of minutes. Pleasurewood Hills donated child-entry tickets to Swan Class which were hand-delivered by Woody Bear,

The Town Close School Year 7 children have been challenged to design, build and program their own operational fairground rides in their Design and Technology classes.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk