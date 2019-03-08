Search

Kenya, racing cars and tree climbers - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:12 28 May 2019

College of West Anglia students travelled to Kenya to undertake voluntary work with the charity, Mama Kerry, to help them provide free education to the communities they serve. Photo: College of West Anglia

College of West Anglia

It's been a busy few weeks leading up to the half-term break for schools and colleges around Norfolk.

Students and staff at Firside Junior School, part of The Wensum Trust, gathered to celebrate the official opening of their refurbished and improved library - thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Firside. They were joined by Tom Blofeld, owner and author of BeWILDerwood, and Mildred the Crocklebog. Roz Robinson, the school's headteacher, said that "a welcoming, vibrant and modern space where children can come and explore the books we have is vitally important to the school".

Six students from the College of West Anglia travelled to Kenya to undertake voluntary work for two weeks with the charity Mama Kerry.

It was part of their graduate activity for the National Citizenship Programme which helps 15 to 17 year olds build their skills. The students completed essential work to improve the learning environment for the pupils at Mama Kerry Hope Academy.

Aldborough Primary School children in the Aldborough Hares Running Club took part in the Norwich Road Runners' Children's Run in Wroxham. Photo: Aldborough Primary SchoolAldborough Primary School children in the Aldborough Hares Running Club took part in the Norwich Road Runners' Children's Run in Wroxham. Photo: Aldborough Primary School

Alina, Sruthi and Anoushkha of Springwood High School won the 2018-2019 Cleantech challenge. They produced a project that focused on creating a Bio-fuel car and visited a research and development center as part of the presentation process.

A number of Town Close School Year 6 children have been practising their driving skills in the School's electric Goblin cars in readiness for the GreenPower Education Trust's Formula Goblin Racing. The event will take place in June at Scottow Enterprise Park and is inspired by Town Close School's Head of Design and Technology, Mr Buck.

Some Year 5 and 6 children from Astley Primary School enjoyed playing Kwik Cricket at Great Witchingham against other Norfolk schools and finished in 4th place. Photo: Astley Primary SchoolSome Year 5 and 6 children from Astley Primary School enjoyed playing Kwik Cricket at Great Witchingham against other Norfolk schools and finished in 4th place. Photo: Astley Primary School

Joe, Callum and Henry, students at Easton and Otley College, won in their category at a tree climbing competition in York. Working as a team of three, the idea was to complete a tree climbing course in the quickest time possible whilst also demonstrating good practice, efficiency and safety excellence throughout. Following their win at the AAATC Northern College Climbing Competition, they will compete in a national tree climbing event at The ARB Show in Gloucestershire.

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

