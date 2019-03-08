Gallery

Marshmallow towers, dancing and reading - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Mattishall Primary School students built structures to withstand an earthquake during Science Week. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Mattishall Primary School

Musical shows and sponsored reading challenges are among the many things that have been happening in schools across the county. We’ve been sent some great photos for our School Report.

Year 3 children at Albert Pye School enjoyed a day of den building. Photo: Albert Pye School Year 3 children at Albert Pye School enjoyed a day of den building. Photo: Albert Pye School

Senior pupils at Town Close School staged two incredibly professional performances of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in the School’s Performance Hall.

Caister Academy held it’s 12th Annual Dance Revue at St George’s Theatre in Great Yarmouth. The show was predominantly for Caister Academy’s Year 11’s RSL Dance exam practical piece, but also showcases dance projects from other year groups.

There was even more dancing when Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall’s Pre-Prep performed routines learned in their after-school Fun Dance Hobby to an appreciative audience of family and friends.

Langley School pupils took to the stage to perform an epic We Will Rock You Show. Their Year 7 science class were also lucky enough to have the Marine Society and Sea Cadets visit and deliver an enthusiastic workshop on buoyancy.

Brundall Primary School's Performance Area with the ribbon cutting by the Friends of Brundall parents group, who raiised the money for the project. Photo: Brundall Primary School Brundall Primary School's Performance Area with the ribbon cutting by the Friends of Brundall parents group, who raiised the money for the project. Photo: Brundall Primary School

Hellesdon Sixth Form, part of the Wensum trust, welcomed members of the Police, Fire and Ambulance Service to deliver an #IMPACT Crashed Car Demonstration. Students from Year 12 and Year 13 learnt about the #FatalFour and heard the story of a young driver who suffered serious injuries after making a slight error of judgement

Children from schools in the St Mary Federation celebrated Science Week. The three primary schools - Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford - got together for the St Mary Federation Great Science Share. Students were split into teams and presented a science experiment for the other teams to try. Students got the chance to teach and experience a range of experiments including slime making, balloon powered races and many more.

As part of Science Week, Mattishall Primary School students were challenged to create the tallest building. They were made out of marshmallows and cocktail sticks which then had to withstand vigorous table shaking to imitate an earthquake.

Year 3 children at White Woman Lane School took on the role of architects and builders during their ‘local area’ inquiry project.

Brundall Primary regularly welcome the Yare Valley Churches ‘Open the Book’ team, who always delight children with a Bible story brought to life. Photo: Brundall Primary School Brundall Primary regularly welcome the Yare Valley Churches ‘Open the Book’ team, who always delight children with a Bible story brought to life. Photo: Brundall Primary School

Evelyn Glynn, a Year 2 pupil at Ludham Primary School and Nursery, came up with the idea of running a sponsored reading challenge to encourage her friends to read more. The 110 children at the school totted up hundreds of hours of reading and raised £800 for The Norfolk Reading Project charity.

Students from the College of West Anglia visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to plant bulbs. Photo: College of West Anglia Students from the College of West Anglia visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to plant bulbs. Photo: College of West Anglia

Caister Academy's 12th Annual Dance Revue at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy's 12th Annual Dance Revue at St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Caister Academy

Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy’s Explorers class celebrate their independent writing about a rocket. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy’s Explorers class celebrate their independent writing about a rocket. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Maths in Owl Class at Hemsby Primary School. Photo: Hemsby Primary School Maths in Owl Class at Hemsby Primary School. Photo: Hemsby Primary School

Langley School has announced it's Heads of School for the coming year. Congratulations to Caitlin Ellis and Immy Ramsdale. They will be supported by a team of three deputies, Harrie Newman, Ethan Griffin-Mcleary and Makama Diarrassouba. Photo: Langley School Langley School has announced it's Heads of School for the coming year. Congratulations to Caitlin Ellis and Immy Ramsdale. They will be supported by a team of three deputies, Harrie Newman, Ethan Griffin-Mcleary and Makama Diarrassouba. Photo: Langley School

Langley School was honoured to have Eve Kugler, a Holocaust survivor, share her deeply moving testimony with the Senior and Prep Year 8 pupils. Photo: Langley School Langley School was honoured to have Eve Kugler, a Holocaust survivor, share her deeply moving testimony with the Senior and Prep Year 8 pupils. Photo: Langley School

Langley School's Year 7 science class were visted by the Marine Society and Sea Cadets who delivered an enthusiastic workshop on buoyancy. Photo: Langley School Langley School's Year 7 science class were visted by the Marine Society and Sea Cadets who delivered an enthusiastic workshop on buoyancy. Photo: Langley School

Year 12 and 13 pupils from Langley School visited Parliment. Photo: Langley School Year 12 and 13 pupils from Langley School visited Parliment. Photo: Langley School

Langley School's We Will Rock You Show. Well done to all the cast, band, crew and volunteers. Photo: Langley School Langley School's We Will Rock You Show. Well done to all the cast, band, crew and volunteers. Photo: Langley School

Ludham Primary School's sponsored read raised £800 for the Norfolk Reading Project. Photo: Ludham Primary School Ludham Primary School's sponsored read raised £800 for the Norfolk Reading Project. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Learning about organs during Science Week at Mattishall Primary School. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Learning about organs during Science Week at Mattishall Primary School. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Learning about solar power during Science Week at Mattishall Primary School. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Learning about solar power during Science Week at Mattishall Primary School. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Mattishall Primary School students enjoyed a Virtual Reality space experience during Science Week. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Mattishall Primary School students enjoyed a Virtual Reality space experience during Science Week. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Year 2 and Year 5 children from Mattishall Primary School took part in the West Norwich and Dereham School Sports' Partnership Winter Dance Show at OPEN in Norwich. Photo: Mattishall Primary School Year 2 and Year 5 children from Mattishall Primary School took part in the West Norwich and Dereham School Sports' Partnership Winter Dance Show at OPEN in Norwich. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Ormiston Venture Academy students wore red to raise money on Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy Ormiston Venture Academy students wore red to raise money on Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy

Ormiston Venture Academy students wore red to raise money on Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. They also hosted a 'pie-the-teacher popularity' contest. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy Ormiston Venture Academy students wore red to raise money on Comic Relief's Red Nose Day. They also hosted a 'pie-the-teacher popularity' contest. Photo: Ormiston Venture Academy

Sacred Heart School made the quarter finals for the first time at the ISA Regional Football Tournament which was held in Southend-on-Sea. Photo: Sacred Heart School Sacred Heart School made the quarter finals for the first time at the ISA Regional Football Tournament which was held in Southend-on-Sea. Photo: Sacred Heart School

Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford primary schools each held a Science Cafe with parents. Photo: St Mary Federation Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford primary schools each held a Science Cafe with parents. Photo: St Mary Federation

Children from Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford primary schools got together for a St Mary Federation Great Science Share. Photo: St Mary Federation Children from Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford primary schools got together for a St Mary Federation Great Science Share. Photo: St Mary Federation

Children at Toftwood Infant and Junior Schools' Science Week learning was focused on the theme of Journeys. Photo: Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation Children at Toftwood Infant and Junior Schools' Science Week learning was focused on the theme of Journeys. Photo: Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Year 10 students studying French at City of Norwich School will be corresponding with students at a school in France. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust Year 10 students studying French at City of Norwich School will be corresponding with students at a school in France. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Year 8 students at Hellesdon High School visited Gonville and Caius College at the University of Cambridge, as part of the Brilliant Club's Scholarship Programme Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Year 8 students at Hellesdon High School visited Gonville and Caius College at the University of Cambridge, as part of the Brilliant Club's Scholarship Programme Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Hellesdon Sixth Form welcomed members of the Police, Fire and Ambulance Service to deliver an #IMPACT Crashed Car Demonstration. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Hellesdon Sixth Form welcomed members of the Police, Fire and Ambulance Service to deliver an #IMPACT Crashed Car Demonstration. Photo: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's House Bullard Cup Music Competition. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's House Bullard Cup Music Competition. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Children in Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Early Years love to sing simple songs. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Children in Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Early Years love to sing simple songs. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's choir Magna Voce and Woodwind Ensemble achieved highly commended awards at the Norfolk County Music Festival. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's choir Magna Voce and Woodwind Ensemble achieved highly commended awards at the Norfolk County Music Festival. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Pre-Prep performed routines learnt in their after-school Fun Dance Hobby to family and friends. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's Pre-Prep performed routines learnt in their after-school Fun Dance Hobby to family and friends. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Year 5 team at Norfolk's Maths Challenge. One of the pairs finished second. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Year 5 team at Norfolk's Maths Challenge. One of the pairs finished second. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Science Week at Spixworth Infant School. Photo: Spixworth Infant School Science Week at Spixworth Infant School. Photo: Spixworth Infant School

The senior pupils of Town Close School staged two incredibly professional performances of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Photo: Town Close School The senior pupils of Town Close School staged two incredibly professional performances of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Photo: Town Close School

Year 3 students at White Woman Lane School became builders and architects during a ‘local area’ inquiry. Photo: White Woman Lane School Year 3 students at White Woman Lane School became builders and architects during a ‘local area’ inquiry. Photo: White Woman Lane School

