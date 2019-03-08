Search

Skiing, Science Week and pizza - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:36 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 19 March 2019

Old Buckenham Hall School's ski team had a successful week in Italy at the IAPS Sport Ski Competition. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall School

Old Buckenham Hall School

It has been another busy week in Norfolk’s schools and we’ve had some brilliant photos sent in for our School Report.

Schools around the county have been celebrating British Science Week - a ten day event to get people engaged in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Hemblington Primary School’s Science Week theme was ‘Journeys’. Anglia Water visited the school and taught children how water is cleaned and taken to and from homes. The local high school - Thorpe St Andrew High School and Sixth Form - sent a ‘Science bus’ where Year 5 pupils got to explore materials and use microscopes and test tubes.

Norwich High School for Girls’ Physics Department put on a special event for the Reception class to celebrate British Science Week. The girls observed Orion made from LEDs through diffraction glasses and got their hands on a Particle Zoo. Meanwhile, the school’s Senior students had a great time at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham.

Old Buckenham Hall’s Year 8 students also enjoyed themselves at the Big Bang Fair. Old Buckenham Hall also had a successful week in Italy at the IAPS Sport Ski Competition.

On the subject of success, the Town Close School Year 2 Choir was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ at the Norfolk County Music Festival.

BBC’s Comic Relief saw schools having a great time to raise money, including Old Catton Junior School where the children enjoyed throwing wet sponges at teachers.

Children at Blofield Primary School were introduced to different aspects of bellringing by bell ringers from the Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre. They were introduced to call changes - controlling the order of the ringing bells - using a computer simulation. Photo: Blofield Primary SchoolChildren at Blofield Primary School were introduced to different aspects of bellringing by bell ringers from the Mancroft Ringing Discovery Centre. They were introduced to call changes - controlling the order of the ringing bells - using a computer simulation. Photo: Blofield Primary School

There was also lots of cooking last week. Fairhaven CE VA Primary School held their first ‘Great Fairhaven Bake Off’ competition. The cakes were sold at the end of the day which raised £200 for new playground equipment.

Wrens Class at Southery Academy visited Pizza Express to make their own pizzas.

Some Year 3 and 4 children from Hillside Primary School baked cakes to take with them when they visited The Heathers Residential Home in Bradwell. During the visit they played games, sang songs and spoke to the residents.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have raised £285 for Comic Relief. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston AcademyChildren at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy have raised £285 for Comic Relief. Photo: Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy

Fairhaven Primary School held their first Great Fairhaven Bake Off competition. The cakes sale raised over £200 for new playground equipment. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary SchoolFairhaven Primary School held their first Great Fairhaven Bake Off competition. The cakes sale raised over £200 for new playground equipment. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Hemblington Primary School students enjoy Science Week. Photo: Hemblington Primary SchoolHemblington Primary School students enjoy Science Week. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

Children from Hillside Primary School enjoyed visiting residents at The Heathers Residential Home in Bradwell. Photo: Hillside Primary SchoolChildren from Hillside Primary School enjoyed visiting residents at The Heathers Residential Home in Bradwell. Photo: Hillside Primary School

Howard Junior School have been encouraging the local community and other schools to collect the Lego Education tokens in the EDP. Photo: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School have been encouraging the local community and other schools to collect the Lego Education tokens in the EDP. Photo: Howard Junior School

Howard Junior School raised £672 for Comic Relief. Photo: Howard Junior SchoolHoward Junior School raised £672 for Comic Relief. Photo: Howard Junior School

Four Year 6 children from Mattishall Primary School enjoyed taking part in Neatherd High School's Big Book Quiz 2019 - and were delighted to achieve 1st place in the competition. Photo: Mattishall Primary SchoolFour Year 6 children from Mattishall Primary School enjoyed taking part in Neatherd High School's Big Book Quiz 2019 - and were delighted to achieve 1st place in the competition. Photo: Mattishall Primary School

Old Buckenham Hall School's Year 8 students had a great time at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall SchoolOld Buckenham Hall School's Year 8 students had a great time at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall School

Old Buckenham Hall School's ski team had a successful week in Italy at the IAPS Sport Ski Competition. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall SchoolOld Buckenham Hall School's ski team had a successful week in Italy at the IAPS Sport Ski Competition. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall School

Southery Academy's Wrens class made their own pizza at Pizza Express. Photo: Southery AcademySouthery Academy's Wrens class made their own pizza at Pizza Express. Photo: Southery Academy

Framingham Earl High School's Dance Show at the Walter Roy Theatre showcased a variety of styles from tap to contemporary. Photo: Framingham Earl High SchoolFramingham Earl High School's Dance Show at the Walter Roy Theatre showcased a variety of styles from tap to contemporary. Photo: Framingham Earl High School

Norwich High School for Girls' Year 8 students had an amazing time at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham. Photo: Norwich High School for GirlsNorwich High School for Girls' Year 8 students had an amazing time at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Physics Department put on a special event for the Reception class to celebrate British Science Week. Photo: Norwich High School for GirlsNorwich High School for Girls' Physics Department put on a special event for the Reception class to celebrate British Science Week. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich Lower School pupils enjoyed a netball tournament last week. Photo: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School pupils enjoyed a netball tournament last week. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Norwich Lower School pupils enjoyed their weekly Friday running club run. Photo: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School pupils enjoyed their weekly Friday running club run. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Norwich Lower School pupils, in Year 1, enjoyed a show and tell visit from Daisy the Cockapoo. Photo: Norwich Lower SchoolNorwich Lower School pupils, in Year 1, enjoyed a show and tell visit from Daisy the Cockapoo. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Old Catton Junior School students threw wet sponges at teachers to raise money for Comic Relief. Photo: Old Catton Junior SchoolOld Catton Junior School students threw wet sponges at teachers to raise money for Comic Relief. Photo: Old Catton Junior School

Families enjoyed hands on science at the Inspired Science event at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form. Activities were devised and supported by students from Sir Isaac, the Hewett Academy and Jane Austen College. Photo: Inspiration TrustFamilies enjoyed hands on science at the Inspired Science event at Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form. Activities were devised and supported by students from Sir Isaac, the Hewett Academy and Jane Austen College. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Working with KODU, a program that allows users to create games via a simple visual programming language, children in Town Close School's Coding Club have been creating some extremely complex and multi-faceted games. Photo: Town Close SchoolWorking with KODU, a program that allows users to create games via a simple visual programming language, children in Town Close School's Coding Club have been creating some extremely complex and multi-faceted games. Photo: Town Close School

The Town Close School Year 2 Choir was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ at the Norfolk County Music Festival this week. Photo: Town Close SchoolThe Town Close School Year 2 Choir was awarded ‘Highly Commended’ at the Norfolk County Music Festival this week. Photo: Town Close School

The Town Close School Year 4 children enjoyed an extremely interesting Skype conversation with the experts at Sutton Hoo yesterday as part of their topic on the Anglo Saxons. Photo: Town Close SchoolThe Town Close School Year 4 children enjoyed an extremely interesting Skype conversation with the experts at Sutton Hoo yesterday as part of their topic on the Anglo Saxons. Photo: Town Close School

Children at Valley Primary Academy have created a 'feelings rabbit' while learning about emotions in their Thrive sessions. Photo: Valley Primary AcademyChildren at Valley Primary Academy have created a 'feelings rabbit' while learning about emotions in their Thrive sessions. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

