Birthday celebrations, a BBQ and summer performances - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 17:42 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 18 July 2019

Mousehold Infant and Nursery School children enjoyed their Eco Art Day. As a whole school project they created some undersea artwork using plastic bottle tops. Photo: Mousehold Infant and Nursery School

Mousehold Infant and Nursery School children enjoyed their Eco Art Day. As a whole school project they created some undersea artwork using plastic bottle tops. Photo: Mousehold Infant and Nursery School

Mousehold Infant and Nursery School

Reception children from Cobholm Primary Academy spent a day at Hundred River Farm in Beccles, meeting the farmyard animals and finding out about the farm's wildlife. Photo: Inspiration TrustReception children from Cobholm Primary Academy spent a day at Hundred River Farm in Beccles, meeting the farmyard animals and finding out about the farm's wildlife. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Reception through to Year 7 pupils at Downham Preparatory School perfomed Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for friends and family. The school's version of the show included the classic songs, but also some comical twists which were enjoyed by the audience.

Elm Tree Primary School celebrated its 50th birthday. Pupils, staff, family and friends enjoyed a picnic and musical performances. Each class performed songs which were written in 1969 or included the number 50. The afternoon concluded with birthday cake for all 374 children, which was paid for by the the school PTA, and singing Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem.

Reception children from Cobholm Primary Academy spent a day at Hundred River Farm in Beccles, meeting the farmyard animals and finding out about the farm's wildlife. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Elveden Academy's support staff were celebrated as 'stars' as part of UNISON's campaign to recognise their contribution. Parents attended a special assembly to present support staff with presents to thank them for their hard work, while the children gave the staff cards they had made. One of the classrooms was turned into a spa run by the children and the school treated staff to a special lunch, with cakes and goody bags provided by UNISON.

Reception children from Cobholm Primary Academy spent a day at Hundred River Farm in Beccles, meeting the farmyard animals and finding out about the farm's wildlife. Photo: Inspiration Trust

Elveden Academy head teacher Lorna Rourke said "Teaching for 20 years, I could not do the job I do without the invaluable work of all of the support staff at our schools". She added that "We work as a team and want the very best for the children, support staff always go above and beyond. We want to show our appreciation as it does not go unnoticed".

Mousehold Infant School and Nursery children had an Eco Art Day. Working together, as a whole school project, they created some colourful undersea artwork using plastic bottle tops.

Colkirk Primary Academy pupils, parents and grandparents were introduced to come complex physics during their Science Afternoon sponsored by the Ogden Trust. Photo: Colkirk C of E Primary AcademyColkirk Primary Academy pupils, parents and grandparents were introduced to come complex physics during their Science Afternoon sponsored by the Ogden Trust. Photo: Colkirk C of E Primary Academy

Nicholas Hammond Academy

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

























































































































































































































































































