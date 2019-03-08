Search

From golfing to a visit from dinosaurs - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 14 May 2019

King's Oak Academy's Key Stage 1 Trigolf team were the champions at the West Norfolk School Sport Partnerships' Trigolf final. They will compete at the Norfolk School Games Finals. Photo: King's Oak Academy

King's Oak Academy

Sporting success stories and outdoor activities appear to be the theme of this week's School Report.

Solomon in Year 7 at Caister Academy created a model bust of Shakespeare as part of his homework for Shakespeare Day. Photo: Caister AcademySolomon in Year 7 at Caister Academy created a model bust of Shakespeare as part of his homework for Shakespeare Day. Photo: Caister Academy

King's Oak Academy's Trigolf team were crowned the Key Stage 1 champions at the West Norfolk School Sport Partnerships' Trigolf final. They will be heading out on the green again and hoping for another win at the Norfolk School Games Finals.

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 Girls Football team won the ISA Sport Football Regional Qualifiers. They have secured themselves a place in the National Finals at St George's Park in Staffordshire.

Caister Academy's Year 11 girls beat staff 5-0 in a charity netball match. Photo: Caister AcademyCaister Academy's Year 11 girls beat staff 5-0 in a charity netball match. Photo: Caister Academy

Children at Dell Primary School in Lowestoft were amazed when two dinosaurs, Squirt and Bubbles, along with Adam from Dino Hire, arrived to celebrate the completion of their new Early Years play area. The outdoor learning area has raised beds to grow vegetables, a climbing frame and a road for larger imaginative play. With an all-weather sand house and a solar powered water feature, those who love tactile play are catered for too. Each class has a guinea pig to care for and they can also collect eggs from the rescue chickens that live in the play area.

Students at the College of West Anglia hosted a charity Mad Hatter's Tea Party in support of Help for Heroes and Pencils of Promise. Photo: College of West AngliaStudents at the College of West Anglia hosted a charity Mad Hatter's Tea Party in support of Help for Heroes and Pencils of Promise. Photo: College of West Anglia

Brooke VC CE Primary School's Robin and Jay classes enjoyed taking part in a scavenger hunt in the woods in Norwich.

Valley Primary Academy's Year 1 children visited Hall Farm to learn how a farm works. They enjoyed the fresh air, seeing the cows and running through the fields.

Woodpecker class at Shelton with Hardwick Community School enjoyed two hours outside at Forest School - they made a den, necklaces and had fun on a rope swing!

- Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

