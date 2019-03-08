Gallery

Potato fields, lakes and the beach - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Barnham Primary School's Year 5 pupils learnt first-hand about the process of growing and harvesting potatoes. Picture: Barnham Primary School Barnham Primary School

From the depths of the potato fields to the Norfolk coast, pupils made the most of last week's fair autumn weather.

It was an unusual start to the school day for Year 5's from Barnham Primary School when they found themselves in a field racing a potato harvester to dig up potatoes. They did not beat the potato harvester; however it was thanks to a win at the School's Farm and Country Fair, in Ipswich, that they had the chance to discover first hand the process of growing and harvesting potatoes.

The pupils were privileged to have the rare opportunity, to follow the potatoes to the Abrey's packing plant at Snetterton; they saw the potatoes' journey carry on through the grading line, being sieved according to size and then going through a washer before being packed into 10kg boxes.

Amy Arnold, Barnham Primary School's headteacher, said "We know that our children learn best through first-hand practical experiences. This visit has enhanced and consolidated their learning in many subjects, including Science and Geography. We have set some tricky Maths challenges based on the numbers we have explored and seen in context during the visit. It's really important that the children understand what is happening right on their doorstep along with increasing their understanding of food production.'

Food production of a different kind was underway at Thetford Grammar School when the Reception and Year 1 pupils worked together to bake cakes for their Macmillan Coffee Morning to raise funds for cancer support.

Thurlton Primary School students learnt about genetic conditions and wore their jeans to school to raise money on Jeans for Genes Day.

A team of students from Ormiston Venture Academy volunteered to help the community as part of National Beach Clean Week by picking up litter in the area of Gorleston beach. As well as helping the community this has helped to complete the Green Flag Schools award that the Union of Venture Students have been participating in this year.

Year 6 from Woodland View Junior School had a great time taking part in team building activities during their residential trip to Kingswood.

Browick Road Primary School's Year 6 children enjoyed their residential trip to Manor Norfolk Lakes in Lyng, which included many activities from raft building, canoeing on the lakes and fencing.

