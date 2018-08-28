Gallery

Snow, firefighters and letters - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 1 children at St William's Primary School have been sketching their favourite birds at Norwich Castle. Photo: St William's Primary School St William's Primary School

It has been a busy week in Norfolk’s schools and we’ve had some great photos submitted for our School Report.

Caister Academy’s Allyna in Year 7 won a place to represent Norfolk for cross country in The Anglian School Championships. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy’s Allyna in Year 7 won a place to represent Norfolk for cross country in The Anglian School Championships. Photo: Caister Academy

Last week may have been very cold, but there were plenty of outdoor activities taking place at schools across the county.

Dickleburgh Primary Academy students and staff gathered outside for the official opening and blessing of the school’s peace garden.

Caister Academy's Year 11 pupils taking their GCSE Drama pratical exam. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy's Year 11 pupils taking their GCSE Drama pratical exam. Photo: Caister Academy

Over at Dell Primary School, children have played in their outdoor learning area, while at Great Dunham Primary School pupils were visited by Swaffham’s retained firefighters and even got to try out the water hose.

The outdoor fun hasn’t just been for younger pupils.

Caister Academy's Year 10’s had the opportunity to take part in the AMGEN Biotech experience. Photo: Caister Academy Caister Academy's Year 10’s had the opportunity to take part in the AMGEN Biotech experience. Photo: Caister Academy

Girls and staff at Norwich High School for Girls braved the cold weather to plant a selection of fruit trees as part of their outdoor learning Orchard Project.

Two sixth formers took the Norwich High School for Girls’ school dog, Casper, for a walk in the snow.

Outdoor learning at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School Outdoor learning at Dell Primary School. Photo: Dell Primary School

Fortunately, there was more than a dusting of snow for Norwich School’s snowboarder Charlie O’Shea, who finished second in the latest Free Ride World Tour competition.

On the subject of sporting success, Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall’s U11 boys hockey team were crowned county champions.

There was success too for Norwich High School for Girls’ equestrian team who have all qualified for the #NSEA National Showjumping Championships in October.

Dereham Neatherd High School students have been sending colourful letters to their pen pals in France. Meanwhile, children at Fairhaven Primary School, in South Walsham, have been learning about Malawi in Africa.

The children looked at photos of the area near their partner school in Dedza, Malawi.

They took part in an African dancing workshop and learnt some words in the native Malawian language of Chichewa.

The official opening and blessing of Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy's Peace Garden. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy The official opening and blessing of Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy's Peace Garden. Photo: Dickleburgh C of E Primary Academy

Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Malawi Day. Older children learnt about William Kamkwamba who as a boy created a wind turbine to provide electricity for his family’s home. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Malawi Day. Older children learnt about William Kamkwamba who as a boy created a wind turbine to provide electricity for his family’s home. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Malawi Day. Children took part in a variety of activities including African dancing and looking at photos of the area near their partner school in Dedza, Malawi. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School Fairhaven CE VA Primary School's Malawi Day. Children took part in a variety of activities including African dancing and looking at photos of the area near their partner school in Dedza, Malawi. Photo: Fairhaven CE VA Primary School

Tom Oldridge visited Great Dunham Primary School to deliver a kickboxing workshop. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School Tom Oldridge visited Great Dunham Primary School to deliver a kickboxing workshop. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School

Paralympic skier and adventure, Sean Rose, visited Great Dunham Primary School to help children take part in circuit training and to discuss his career. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School Paralympic skier and adventure, Sean Rose, visited Great Dunham Primary School to help children take part in circuit training and to discuss his career. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School

Oulton class at Great Dunham Primary School had a visit from Swaffham's retained firefighters. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School Oulton class at Great Dunham Primary School had a visit from Swaffham's retained firefighters. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School

Great Dunham Primary School's Ranworth class visited Stories on Lynn and met the Mayor of King's Lynn. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School Great Dunham Primary School's Ranworth class visited Stories on Lynn and met the Mayor of King's Lynn. Photo: Great Dunham Primary School

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 boys hockey team have been crowned County Champions at the Norfolk County Hockey Championships. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall's U11 boys hockey team have been crowned County Champions at the Norfolk County Hockey Championships. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall welcomed back Mr Simon Blair from Quiz Club to host the Norfolk area heat of the General Knowledge Championship, the country�s largest inter-school competition. We wish the winners, Notre Dame Prep School, the best of luck in the next round. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall welcomed back Mr Simon Blair from Quiz Club to host the Norfolk area heat of the General Knowledge Championship, the country�s largest inter-school competition. We wish the winners, Notre Dame Prep School, the best of luck in the next round. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Norwich High School for Girls' sixth formers Hannah and Emma took the school dog Casper for a walk in the snow. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' sixth formers Hannah and Emma took the school dog Casper for a walk in the snow. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

A team of girls and staff at Norwich High School for Girls planted a mix of fruit trees as part of their outdoor learning 'Orchard Project'. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls A team of girls and staff at Norwich High School for Girls planted a mix of fruit trees as part of their outdoor learning 'Orchard Project'. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Equestrian team - Rosanna, Tilly, Ellie and Bethany - have all qualified for the #NSEA National Showjumping Championships. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls' Equestrian team - Rosanna, Tilly, Ellie and Bethany - have all qualified for the #NSEA National Showjumping Championships. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich School pupils were lucky enough to receive a visit from professional storyteller Kevin Graal - right in the heart of National Storytelling Week. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School Norwich School pupils were lucky enough to receive a visit from professional storyteller Kevin Graal - right in the heart of National Storytelling Week. Photo: Hannah Hutchins/Norwich School

Norwich School pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a trip to the Tate Modern in London. Photo: Norwich Lower School Norwich School pupils in Year 6 enjoyed a trip to the Tate Modern in London. Photo: Norwich Lower School

Congratulations to Norwich School pupil Charlie O’Shea who finished 2nd in the latest Free Ride World Tour competition. Photo: Freeride World Tour Congratulations to Norwich School pupil Charlie O’Shea who finished 2nd in the latest Free Ride World Tour competition. Photo: Freeride World Tour

Reception children at St William's Primary School have been learning about ice. Photo: St William's Primary School Reception children at St William's Primary School have been learning about ice. Photo: St William's Primary School

Year 4 at St William's Primary School have been learning about fractions in Maths. Photo: St William's Primary School Year 4 at St William's Primary School have been learning about fractions in Maths. Photo: St William's Primary School

Year 1 at St William's Primary School have been making fat balls and cheerio bird feeders. Photo: St William's Primary School Year 1 at St William's Primary School have been making fat balls and cheerio bird feeders. Photo: St William's Primary School

The Town Close School Year 4 production of ‘Rock Bottom’ was a triumph; a play packed full with fun, laughter and singing. Photo: Town Close School The Town Close School Year 4 production of ‘Rock Bottom’ was a triumph; a play packed full with fun, laughter and singing. Photo: Town Close School

Town Close School Year 8 children have been analysing the sugar content of a number of different foods in science. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School Year 8 children have been analysing the sugar content of a number of different foods in science. Photo: Town Close School

Town Close School were thrilled to welcome renowned local artist Fred Ingrams into School to host a masterclass in landscape painting with their Year 5 children. Photo: Town Close School Town Close School were thrilled to welcome renowned local artist Fred Ingrams into School to host a masterclass in landscape painting with their Year 5 children. Photo: Town Close School

Nine children from Valley Primary Academy participated in the Year 3 to 6 inclusive sports festival at the UEA with six others schools. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Nine children from Valley Primary Academy participated in the Year 3 to 6 inclusive sports festival at the UEA with six others schools. Photo: Valley Primary Academy

Nine children from Valley Primary Academy participated in the Year 3 to 6 inclusive sports festival at the UEA with six others schools. Photo: Valley Primary Academy Nine children from Valley Primary Academy participated in the Year 3 to 6 inclusive sports festival at the UEA with six others schools. Photo: Valley Primary Academy