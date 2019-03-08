Search

Chicks, ducklings and Easter bonnets - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

PUBLISHED: 13:19 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 09 April 2019

Year 2 at Scarning VC Primary School with their Easter bonnets. Photo: Scarning VC Primary School

Year 2 at Scarning VC Primary School with their Easter bonnets. Photo: Scarning VC Primary School

Scarning VC Primary School

It was a busy last week of term for Norfolk’s schools as they prepared for the Easter holidays. We have been sent some wonderful photos for our School Report.

Bungay Primary School's Key Stage 1 children met local author James Mayhew at Bungay Library. Photo: Bungay Primary SchoolBungay Primary School's Key Stage 1 children met local author James Mayhew at Bungay Library. Photo: Bungay Primary School

Hemblington Primary School children were challenged to make a model of a chick for the school’s Easter competition. The youngest children had to make a model, the lower Key Stage 2 pupils’ models had to include a moving part, and the oldest children were challenged to make a model chick hatching from it’s egg with at least one moving part. There were some very inventive ideas and they went on display in the school library.

Children at Hickling Primary School enjoyed watching their fourth duckling hatch from it’s egg. The children enjoyed cuddling the ducklings and watching them swim and grow. The ducklings have now gone to live at Pettitts Adventure Park.

The College of West Anglia has been named the overall winner of the Carter Cup - having won three individual gold medals in the plumbing, electrical and brickwork categories. Photo: College of West AngliaThe College of West Anglia has been named the overall winner of the Carter Cup - having won three individual gold medals in the plumbing, electrical and brickwork categories. Photo: College of West Anglia

Reception children at Loddon Primary School had duck eggs in an incubator in their classroom which have hatched. After winning a competition at last summer’s Royal Norfolk Show, the school had two sheep visit for the week.

Reception children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have said goodbye to their chicks before they returned to the farm.

Pupils at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery have raised £477.44 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Photo: Downham Preparatory School and Montessori NurseryPupils at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery have raised £477.44 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Photo: Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery

Children in Year 2 at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston took part in an Easter bonnet making competition.

Students of all ages at Hethersett Old Hall School, from the nursery through to the sixth form, collected over 60 Easter Eggs which will be donated to the East Anglian Children’s Hospice. The collection was organised by girls in Year 11.

Entries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary SchoolEntries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

After buying a bag of scrap metal from a World War II on Ebay, Year 10 student Jared Gambling, from Jane Austen College, has pieced together the history of the aircraft and the bravery of its French crew. He mounted the wreckage in a custom-made display case alongside a photo of the plane and its crew which is now on permanent show at the French Aero-Club in Paris.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

Winners of Hemblington Primary School's Easter competition. Children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary SchoolWinners of Hemblington Primary School's Easter competition. Children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

Entries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary SchoolEntries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

Entries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary SchoolEntries for the Easter competition at Hemblington Primary School where children were challenged to make a model of a chick. Photo: Hemblington Primary School

Children at Hickling C of E Infant School were excited to watch the fourth duckling hatch from it's egg. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant SchoolChildren at Hickling C of E Infant School were excited to watch the fourth duckling hatch from it's egg. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant School

Reception children at Hickling C of E Infant School with the ducklings. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant SchoolReception children at Hickling C of E Infant School with the ducklings. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant School

Children at Hickling C of E Infant School were excited to watch the fourth duckling hatch from it's egg. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant SchoolChildren at Hickling C of E Infant School were excited to watch the fourth duckling hatch from it's egg. Photo: Hickling C of E Infant School

Reception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary FederationReception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary Federation

Reception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary FederationReception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary Federation

Reception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary FederationReception children at Loddon Primary Federation with their ducklings. Photo: Loddon Primary Federation

Loddon Primary Federation won the chance to have two sheep visit for the week at last year's Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Loddon Primary FederationLoddon Primary Federation won the chance to have two sheep visit for the week at last year's Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Loddon Primary Federation

Loddon Primary Federation won the chance to have two sheep visit for the week at last year's Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Loddon Primary FederationLoddon Primary Federation won the chance to have two sheep visit for the week at last year's Royal Norfolk Show. Photo: Loddon Primary Federation

Year 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary SchoolYear 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Year 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary SchoolYear 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Year 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary SchoolYear 1 and 2 children at Ludham Primary School learnt about capacity by creating magic potions to play tricks on Mr Twit from one of Roald Dahl's books. Photo: Ludham Primary School

Rainbow class at Old Buckenhamm Hall enjoyed baking Mini Egg biscuits. Photo: Old Buckenham HallRainbow class at Old Buckenhamm Hall enjoyed baking Mini Egg biscuits. Photo: Old Buckenham Hall

Year 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary AcademyYear 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary Academy

Year 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary AcademyYear 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary Academy

Year 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary AcademyYear 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary Academy

Year 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary AcademyYear 2 pupils at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston made some fantastic creations for their Easter bonnet competition. Photo: Stradbroke Primary Academy

The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust The Science department at City of Norwich School opened its doors to the public for Super Science Saturday. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Hethersett Old Hall School has collected over 60 Easter eggs which will be donated to the East Anglian Children's Hospice. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall SchoolHethersett Old Hall School has collected over 60 Easter eggs which will be donated to the East Anglian Children's Hospice. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Year 1 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been investigating which conditions are best for growing bulbs. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall SchoolYear 1 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been investigating which conditions are best for growing bulbs. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Year 1 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been investigating which conditions are best for growing bulbs. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall SchoolYear 1 at Hethersett Old Hall School have been investigating which conditions are best for growing bulbs. Photo: Hethersett Old Hall School

Year 9 from Jane Austen College visited the Science and Natural History Museums in London. Photo: Jane Austen CollegeYear 9 from Jane Austen College visited the Science and Natural History Museums in London. Photo: Jane Austen College

Every week, 40 Jane Austen College students with no demerits get to have hot chocolate, cake and sometimes help complete a jigsaw with the principal Mr Thomas. Photo: Jane Austen CollegeEvery week, 40 Jane Austen College students with no demerits get to have hot chocolate, cake and sometimes help complete a jigsaw with the principal Mr Thomas. Photo: Jane Austen College

Every week, 40 Jane Austen College students with no demerits get to have hot chocolate, cake and sometimes help complete a jigsaw with the principal Mr Thomas. Photo: Jane Austen CollegeEvery week, 40 Jane Austen College students with no demerits get to have hot chocolate, cake and sometimes help complete a jigsaw with the principal Mr Thomas. Photo: Jane Austen College

Jared Gambling, a Year 10 student at Jane Austen College, pieced together the history of a World War II bomber aircraft and the bravery of its French crew. Photo: Jane Austen CollegeJared Gambling, a Year 10 student at Jane Austen College, pieced together the history of a World War II bomber aircraft and the bravery of its French crew. Photo: Jane Austen College

Reception children from Langley Prep said goodbye to the chicks before they returned to the farm. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallReception children from Langley Prep said goodbye to the chicks before they returned to the farm. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Reception children from Langley Prep said goodbye to the chicks before they returned to the farm. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallReception children from Langley Prep said goodbye to the chicks before they returned to the farm. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had happy bunnies after their Easter egg hunt. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallLangley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had happy bunnies after their Easter egg hunt. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Early Years at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had a Mother's Day tea celebration. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallEarly Years at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had a Mother's Day tea celebration. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Early Years at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had a Mother's Day tea celebration. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham HallEarly Years at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall had a Mother's Day tea celebration. Photo: Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall

Children from Years 3 to 6 held a Science Fair at Magdalen Gates Primary School for the rest of the school and parents. Photo: Magdalen Gates Primary SchoolChildren from Years 3 to 6 held a Science Fair at Magdalen Gates Primary School for the rest of the school and parents. Photo: Magdalen Gates Primary School

Children from Years 3 to 6 held a Science Fair at Magdalen Gates Primary School for the rest of the school and parents. Photo: Magdalen Gates Primary SchoolChildren from Years 3 to 6 held a Science Fair at Magdalen Gates Primary School for the rest of the school and parents. Photo: Magdalen Gates Primary School

Norwich High School for Girls' German exchange group visited the Mercedes Benz Museum on their way to Stuttgart. Photo: Norwich High School for GirlsNorwich High School for Girls' German exchange group visited the Mercedes Benz Museum on their way to Stuttgart. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

Norwich High School for Girls' Lower 6 geographers have been busy investigating rebranding and social welfare inequalities in Cardiff. They also visited Cadair Idris in Snowdonia. Photo: Norwich High School for GirlsNorwich High School for Girls' Lower 6 geographers have been busy investigating rebranding and social welfare inequalities in Cardiff. They also visited Cadair Idris in Snowdonia. Photo: Norwich High School for Girls

St Clements Hill Primary Academy children went on a nature walk around Mousehold Heath. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary AcademySt Clements Hill Primary Academy children went on a nature walk around Mousehold Heath. Photo: St Clements Hill Primary Academy

The Town Close School children's Spring Variety Performance was a wonderful way to mark the end of the spring term. Photo: Town Close SchoolThe Town Close School children's Spring Variety Performance was a wonderful way to mark the end of the spring term. Photo: Town Close School

Author Caroline Lawrence took the Town Close School children on a nail biting, time-travel adventure as she introduced her new historical novel ‘The Time Travel Diaries’ to them. Photo: Town Close SchoolAuthor Caroline Lawrence took the Town Close School children on a nail biting, time-travel adventure as she introduced her new historical novel ‘The Time Travel Diaries’ to them. Photo: Town Close School

