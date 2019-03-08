Gallery

Chicks, ducklings and Easter bonnets - can you spot your child in our School Report gallery?

Year 2 at Scarning VC Primary School with their Easter bonnets. Photo: Scarning VC Primary School Scarning VC Primary School

It was a busy last week of term for Norfolk’s schools as they prepared for the Easter holidays. We have been sent some wonderful photos for our School Report.

Bungay Primary School's Key Stage 1 children met local author James Mayhew at Bungay Library. Photo: Bungay Primary School Bungay Primary School's Key Stage 1 children met local author James Mayhew at Bungay Library. Photo: Bungay Primary School

Hemblington Primary School children were challenged to make a model of a chick for the school’s Easter competition. The youngest children had to make a model, the lower Key Stage 2 pupils’ models had to include a moving part, and the oldest children were challenged to make a model chick hatching from it’s egg with at least one moving part. There were some very inventive ideas and they went on display in the school library.

Children at Hickling Primary School enjoyed watching their fourth duckling hatch from it’s egg. The children enjoyed cuddling the ducklings and watching them swim and grow. The ducklings have now gone to live at Pettitts Adventure Park.

The College of West Anglia has been named the overall winner of the Carter Cup - having won three individual gold medals in the plumbing, electrical and brickwork categories. Photo: College of West Anglia The College of West Anglia has been named the overall winner of the Carter Cup - having won three individual gold medals in the plumbing, electrical and brickwork categories. Photo: College of West Anglia

Reception children at Loddon Primary School had duck eggs in an incubator in their classroom which have hatched. After winning a competition at last summer’s Royal Norfolk Show, the school had two sheep visit for the week.

Reception children at Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall have said goodbye to their chicks before they returned to the farm.

Pupils at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery have raised £477.44 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Photo: Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery Pupils at Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery have raised £477.44 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. Photo: Downham Preparatory School and Montessori Nursery

Children in Year 2 at Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston took part in an Easter bonnet making competition.

Students of all ages at Hethersett Old Hall School, from the nursery through to the sixth form, collected over 60 Easter Eggs which will be donated to the East Anglian Children’s Hospice. The collection was organised by girls in Year 11.

After buying a bag of scrap metal from a World War II on Ebay, Year 10 student Jared Gambling, from Jane Austen College, has pieced together the history of the aircraft and the bravery of its French crew. He mounted the wreckage in a custom-made display case alongside a photo of the plane and its crew which is now on permanent show at the French Aero-Club in Paris.

• Make sure you check out our School Report pages in the EDP and Norwich Evening News every Monday. To be featured in our School Report pages, please e-mail your photos to us at schoolphotos@archant.co.uk

