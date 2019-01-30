Fancy testing out a ‘Code-a-pillar’? New family festival set to showcase creative technologies
Robot unicorns and stop motion animation will be among the creative technologies children and families can try out at libraries across Norfolk in February.
DigiFest is a celebration of methods of digital creation, from animation to electronic music, aimed at four to 16-year-olds.
In the workshops – which will take place in each of the county’s libraries – budding film makers can try their hand at stop motion, artists can build automatic drawing robots, and for younger children a ‘Code-a-pillar’ will give an opportunity to learn some early coding skills.
There will also be a vlogging workshop with BBC and Google freelancer Nat Hawley, plus a competition with a chance to win a half-day session in a Norwich gaming café.
The festival will launch on Saturday, February 2 with a 3D printing workshop at Gorleston and Swaffham libraries.
To book for DigiFest events go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/digifest.