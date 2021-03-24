News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk school marks centenary by supporting British Heart Foundation

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:38 PM March 24, 2021   
Langley Prep School kicks off ‘100 years of education at Taverham Hall’ celebrations

Langley Prep School kicks off '100 years of education at Taverham Hall' celebrations by joining forces with the British Heart Foundation.

A Norfolk independent school is marking its centenary by joining forces to support the British Heart Foundation which has seen its fundraising hit by the pandemic.

2021 signifies a milestone for both Langley Prep School, which will officially reach its 100th year in September, and BHF which is marking its 60th birthday this year.

The fundraising link up is one of a number of centenary events the 300 pupil prep school, situated at the 70 acre Taverham Hall woodland site, has planned. 

Headmaster Mike Crossley said: “Excitingly, in 2020 a £1.7 million refurbishment of the hall and classroom provision was completed by the school. 

“Having regularly raised funds for the BHF, and worked together on a number of fronts, it felt very fitting to join forces at such a special time.”

Jennifer Townsend, BHF fundraising manager, said: “The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our fundraising means that our investment in new life-saving research is likely to halve this year.

“That’s why the support from everyone involved with Langley Prep School and their alumni is so important.”

