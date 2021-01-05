Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'

Published: 7:36 AM January 5, 2021

Most secondary school pupils would start the new term learning online to allow headteachers to roll out mass coronavirus testing of children and staff. - Credit: PA

Key workers and parents of vulnerable children are being encouraged not to send their youngsters to school today unless invited by headteachers.

All primary and secondary schools are stopping classroom-based teaching for the majority of pupils from today until February half term under the new national lockdown rules, announced by prime minister Boris Johnson last night.

The only pupils who are able to attend school are children of critical workers and vulnerable students.

Remaining children will be taught remotely in a bid to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

Norfolk County Council has advised parents who have vulnerable children and key workers not to send in their children to school until invited to do so by schools.

A statement on the council website said: "This is so that school can identify the children who can continue to attend and decide how many staff they need. You school will be in touch with you if you are entitled to a place.

"If you have an urgent need please get in touch with your school to discuss whether your child can attend.

"All children who are not eligible to be in school will receive remote learning. Please give your child's school some time on January 5 and 6 to organise this and share the arrangements with you. If you have any queries or concerns please contact the headteacher of your child's school."

Early years and nurseries, including nurseries and childminders, remain fully open.



