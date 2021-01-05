Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
- Credit: PA
Key workers and parents of vulnerable children are being encouraged not to send their youngsters to school today unless invited by headteachers.
All primary and secondary schools are stopping classroom-based teaching for the majority of pupils from today until February half term under the new national lockdown rules, announced by prime minister Boris Johnson last night.
The only pupils who are able to attend school are children of critical workers and vulnerable students.
Remaining children will be taught remotely in a bid to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
Norfolk County Council has advised parents who have vulnerable children and key workers not to send in their children to school until invited to do so by schools.
A statement on the council website said: "This is so that school can identify the children who can continue to attend and decide how many staff they need. You school will be in touch with you if you are entitled to a place.
"If you have an urgent need please get in touch with your school to discuss whether your child can attend.
"All children who are not eligible to be in school will receive remote learning. Please give your child's school some time on January 5 and 6 to organise this and share the arrangements with you. If you have any queries or concerns please contact the headteacher of your child's school."
Most Read
- 1 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
- 2 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
- 3 Police inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on restricted duties
- 4 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
- 5 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
- 6 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
- 7 What are the key points of the new lockdown?
- 8 Lady Mary Colman dies, aged 88
- 9 Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
- 10 Norfolk school closures approach 130 as Covid crisis deepens
Early years and nurseries, including nurseries and childminders, remain fully open.