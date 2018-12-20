Search

A Norfolk academy trust is among country’s best for disadvantaged pupils

20 December, 2018 - 13:07
Chief executive of the Inspiration Trust Dame Rachel de Souza speaks to staff at an event in Norwich in September 2018. The trust has been named among the best for disadvantaged pupils in a study by the Sutton Trust. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Andi Sapey

A Norfolk academy trust has been judged as one of the country’s best for disadvantaged pupils.

The Inspiration Trust was placed in the top dozen academy groups in the Sutton Trust’s latest Chain Reaction report, which analysed GCSE results in English and maths as well as Progress 8 and Attainment 8 measures. The report particularly looked at exam results of pupils qualifying for pupil premium, an additional payment schools can claim where a child is in care or their family receives certain benefits.

The Norwich-based trust runs 13 schools across Norfolk and Suffolk including Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, Thetford Academy and the Hewett Academy.

Chief executive Dame Rachel de Souza said: “We set up the Inspiration Trust to improve education for all young people, whatever their background, and it is pleasing to see this study showing that children with some of the toughest home lives are benefiting from the hard work of our staff in schools.”

