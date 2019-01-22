Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Infant schools hope joining academy trust will secure their futures

22 January, 2019 - 16:08
Stalham Junior Academy, part of the Dragonfly Federation. The federation is consulting on making its other two schools part of the Right for Success Trust. Picture: Archant

Stalham Junior Academy, part of the Dragonfly Federation. The federation is consulting on making its other two schools part of the Right for Success Trust. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2014

The future of two schools will be secured if it joins a Norfolk academy trust, its leaders said today.

East Ruston Infant School after it achieved an East Ruston Infant School after it achieved an "outstanding" Ofsted rating in 2011. Picture: Archant

The Dragonfly Federation, which runs Stalham Infant and pre-school and East Ruston Infant and pre-school, is consulting with parents, governors and staff on joining the Right for Success Trust.

The federation’s third school, Stalham Junior Academy, is already part of the trust and senior leaders say the infant schools risk becoming “increasingly isolated” if it doesn’t make the move to convert them to academies.

In a document sent to parents and carers, the Dragonfly Federation’s chair of governors Tricia Woodhouse said the schools were struggling with budget pressures while “declining” pupil numbers at East Ruston were bringing the school’s viability into question.

When the federation was formed in September 2018, parents were told that the decision to work with the Right for Success Trust, which runs eight schools in Norfolk, would give its schools a “secure and strong” future.

The document on the federation’s plans, sent out last week, said the decision to consult on joining the trust had “not been taken lightly”.

It said: “We have a responsibility to ensure that our schools are in the strongest position to provide the best education for our children. This becomes ever more challenging against a backdrop of reductions in school budgets, a national shortage of school teachers and leaders and a continuing change in direction in the ways in which schools operate.

“In addition, we are also very aware of the declining numbers at East Ruston Infant School. This brings into question both the financial sustainability of the school and the extent to which the highest standards of learning can be achieved.”

At the end of the last academic year there were around 90 pupils at Stalham Infant School and 40 at East Ruston Infant and School.

The consultation runs until Friday, February 15 and two briefing sessions will be held in each school during the consultation period. If the plans go ahead, the infant schools would convert to academies on August 1, 2019.

Don Evans, chief executive of Right for Success Trust, said the trust would look at “what, if any, next steps might be taken” once the consultation ends.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

I’d rather be driven by someone aged 97 than by an 18-year-old

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was involved in a road traffic accident at the edge of the Sandringham Estate, at the wheel of a Land Rover to drive Queen Elizabeth II around her inspection of the jumps at the European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park back in 1955
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists