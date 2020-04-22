Search

Norfolk experts hand-pick home teaching top tips to help parents

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 22 April 2020

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe

Parents are being offered extra help to aid children home-schooling during lockdown with a series of online resources hand-picked by Norfolk teaching experts.

Norfolk County Council director of learning Chris Snudden.

The task of keeping children and young people happy while learning at home during lockdown is no small challenge.

With the school year entering summer term in the fifth week of lockdown, Norfolk County Council has issued tips and guidance to help parents and carers.

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling.

Chris Snudden, director of learning, said: “Most parents are not school teachers, and of course we don’t expect them to try to copy what would happen at school, but they have already taught their children so much, and they should feel confident that they can help their youngsters learn at home.

“We know lots of parents have the added challenge of working from home as well as turning their hand to teaching and learning with their children.”

Norfolk County Council tips for learning at home include activties for all ages from pre-school to post-16.

MORE: Delays see families left without free school meal vouchers

The county council’s education professionals are highlighting resources available online, many of them new local and national resources launched this week.

A selection of fun and educational activities have been hand-picked by teaching and learning advisors and virtual schools teams from across the region. Set to be regularly updated, they are separated into learning for pre-school, primary, secondary, special educational needs and disabilities, post-16 and adult learning.

Children are learning at home with schools closed in the fifth week of coronavirus lockdown.

The activities have been chosen as good examples to supplement rather than replace work that schools have already provided.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We would advise that the best approach to helping your children learn at home is to make that daily plan, with them if possible, incorporating work set by your school, then adding elements from the wide range of activities available online that you feel would suit your child’s interests and abilities.”

MORE: Headteacher’s advice to stressed out parents - don’t try to be a teacher

Ms Snudden added: “Think of different types of activities, using the ideas online if you can access them. Don’t forget you can ask your children to do all sorts of literacy or mathematical activities that relate to your family life, for example, compiling shopping lists and researching and adding up the costs.’’

You can also view Norfolk County Council’s top tips for parents online

Need help with home-schooling? Education pages launched in EDP and Norwich Evening News with Twinkl

The EDP and Norwich Evening News has two-pages every day from Monday to Friday dedicated to engaging educational tools and worksheets from online education hub Twinkl to help with teaching from home.

It will cover a wide-range of subjects from the arts to science suitable for different ages, as well as handy parent’s packs which will be brimming with tips and ideas to make education fun.

More information on Twinkl



