Norfolk high school nominated for national eco award

Noah Vickers

Published: 3:04 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 3:07 PM November 25, 2020
Students of Northgate High School celebrate their win at the Norwich and Norfolk Eco Awards Ceremony in March of this year, with Ms Theobald (centre). Picture: Northgate High School - Credit: Northgate High School

A Norfolk high school has been nominated for a national award in recognition of its work on becoming more environmentally friendly.

Northgate High School in Dereham is one among five UK schools in the running for Education Business Magazine’s Environmental Practice award.

School council coordinator Katie Theobald said that the nomination had come “completely out of the blue” and that the school had been pro-actively selected by the magazine’s researchers. 

“We’ve got so many students who are passionate about tackling the climate crisis,” said Ms Theobald, who added that the school had a strong environmentalist track record: in February, the school was awarded ‘eco-champion’ status by the organisation StreetSpace, and in March it won the Norwich and Norfolk Eco Secondary School award.

In the last two years, the school has recycled 140kg of pens and 170kg of crisp packets, as well as bringing in recyclable cutlery and not selling disposable bottles on Fridays. 

The award-winners will be announced on Thursday afternoon in a livestreamed ceremony.

