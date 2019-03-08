Representatives from organisations such as The Royal Navy, RAF Marham and BT hosted 20 different activities and interactive displays for Girl Guide members, aged 10 to 18, to exercise their knowledge. Vicky Ollenbuttel, who volunteers for Girlguiding Thetford and is a member of the county's STEM team, said: "Girls still see these subjects as just for boys and I wanted to give them a confidence boost and show the range of jobs on offer. "It is important for them to discover how much fun it is to study and work in STEM." Lara Webster, 16, said: "When I went to my first school, the boys would always do sports and the girls would go off to acting classes. There are a lot of opportunities for women in science."
PUBLISHED: 14:56 25 October 2019
Archant
