Representatives from organisations such as The Royal Navy, RAF Marham and BT hosted 20 different activities and interactive displays for Girl Guide members, aged 10 to 18, to exercise their knowledge. Vicky Ollenbuttel, who volunteers for Girlguiding Thetford and is a member of the county's STEM team, said: "Girls still see these subjects as just for boys and I wanted to give them a confidence boost and show the range of jobs on offer. "It is important for them to discover how much fun it is to study and work in STEM." Lara Webster, 16, said: "When I went to my first school, the boys would always do sports and the girls would go off to acting classes. There are a lot of opportunities for women in science."

PUBLISHED: 14:56 25 October 2019

Surgeons of the future? Inspiring youngsters at the science festival careers event at Aviva in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Surgeons of the future? Inspiring youngsters at the science festival careers event at Aviva in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

BT were among dozens of organisations to hold workshops as part of Norwich Science festival, with the aim of inspiring young women to enter science and tech careers. Picture: Neil DidsburyBT were among dozens of organisations to hold workshops as part of Norwich Science festival, with the aim of inspiring young women to enter science and tech careers. Picture: Neil Didsbury

