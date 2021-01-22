Free school meal scheme extended in Norfolk over half-term

Published: 6:57 AM January 22, 2021

A free school meal scheme has been extended in Norfolk to make sure no child goes hungry this February half term.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has been behind a national drive to get free school meals to children who need them.

A child from a family that receives benefits is eligible for a £15 voucher for the week in Norfolk.

The last time the voucher scheme ran, over the Christmas period, Norfolk County Council issued more than 27,000 vouchers and we are estimating the uptake will be similar this half term.

Schools can order the supermarket gift cards for pupils using an online service and families can receive the codes by email to redeem themselves or as a gift card provided by post, collection or delivery to families without internet access.

Some schools may also be offering food parcels, parents and carers should contact their school office to see what they are providing.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for children's services, said: “It is imperative we make sure children in our county are happy, healthy and fed. I hope that by providing these vouchers, families can focus on spending some quality time together this half term.”

Earlier this month Norfolk parents raised concerns about "woefully inadequate" free school meals being provided to some pupils at home during lockdown.

Children are eligible for the vouchers if their family receives:

Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

Children in years reception to two that receive Universal infant Free School Meals are not eligible as part of the scheme; they have to be eligible for means-tested Free School Meals.

For more information and to apply for free school meals, visit the Norfolk County Council website.



