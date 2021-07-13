Parents: Tell us all about this strange year of Covid schooling

Poll

From class bubbles to face masks - students have faced an incredible amount of disruption to schooling this year. - Credit: PA

Class bubbles, face masks and pupils undergoing Covid testing: children attending school this year have faced more than any classroom cohort before them.

Lockdown learning at home, school closures and pupils being sent home to isolate after positive Covid cases have made it a disruptive 12 months.

It has left schools and teachers facing unprecedented challenges but the biggest impact has been on families and children themselves.

Parents drop off primary pupils after school reopening. - Credit: PA

A new study by the National Foundation for Educational Research found pupils' wellbeing and mental health has deteriorated since the pandemic, with some pupils suffering from Covid-related anxiety.

Share your experiences

With the end of term approaching, we want to find out more from parents about the impact the extra pressures of the pandemic have had on them and their children.

Take part in our survey. We are interested in all aspects of how schools have helped pupils, whether you're concerned about lost learning and catch-up and whether the government’s handling of schools has been adequate.

