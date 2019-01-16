Search

Council ‘failed’ two boys who waited months for education and care support

16 January, 2019 - 06:30
Two boys with special educational needs who spent months out of full-time education were failed by Norfolk County Council, an ombudsman has ruled. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two boys with special educational needs who spent months out of full-time education were failed by Norfolk County Council, an ombudsman has ruled. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two boys with special educational needs missed out on a total of two and a half years of education while waiting for “vital support” from the local authority, a new report reveals.

The local government and social care ombudsman said the boys were failed by Norfolk County Council, which also kept them waiting a combined total of 16 months for education, health and care plans (EHCPs) which would help them return to school.

They were among 11 cases upheld by the ombudsman against the council in relation to its provision for children with special educational needs in the past two years.

The mother of one boy complained to the ombudsman that she received “very little support” in the nearly two years her son was out of full-time education, and that she waited 46 weeks for his EHCP – more than twice the government’s target timescale.

In the second case the boy’s EHCP took 26 weeks to produce, and he spent eight months out of education after the council failed to provide suitable provision for him after he was excluded from school.

Michael King, local government and social care ombudsman, said: “In both cases these children were without the vital support and provision they needed at crucial times of their education. I hope the remedies the council has agreed will go some way to repairing the damage done.

“We welcome the proactive steps the council is now taking to improve its provision and oversight of services for children with SEN, and hope this will ensure children will get the support they need in future.”

In the first case Norfolk County Council agreed to pay the family £4,250 to acknowledge the EHCP delay and for the ombudsman’s involvement.

In the second case the council will apologise to the family and pay them £3,500 “to recognise the injustice” caused by its actions. It will pay a further £400 to the boy’s mother for the cost of commissioning her own dyslexia report and to provide “technological assistance” specified in the boy’s EHCP, including a laptop.

The report comes as Norfolk County Council announced a £1.5m investment to double the size of its specialist education team and speed up assessments for EHCPs – a service for which it is currently ranked second worst in the country, according to Department for Education data.

In 2017 just 7.3pc of the 615 EHCPs issued in Norfolk were completed in the government’s target timescale of 20 weeks. In Suffolk the figure was 47.2pc and in Essex it was 73.6pc.

Stuart Dark, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s children’s services committee, said: “We want our performance on EHCPs to be as good as it possibly can be and have focussed activity in place to enable us to achieve this and are making progress.”

