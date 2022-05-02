Trial traffic ban at school drop-off times to begin this week

A trial which could see traffic banned from school runs across the county will get under way this week.

From Tuesday, Robert Kett Primary in Wymondham will become the first in Norfolk to be part of the School Streets scheme - a national initiative to remove traffic from around schools.

Between 8.15am and 9am and 2.45pm and 3.30pm, Hewitts Lane will be entirely closed to traffic between its junctions with Clifton Road and Kett's Avenue.

The closures will only apply during school term times and won't affect the road over weekends.

It is the first in a handful of schools across the county selected for the trial of the scheme, which also includes Dussindale Primary, Browick Road Primary in Wymondham and two schools in Norwich - Nelson Infant and Wensum Junior.

The initiative is designed with the aim of increasing physical activity, improving traffic safety and boosting air quality around schools - and is led by Norfolk County Council alongside charity Sustrans, which has worked with other councils nationwide in rolling out the scheme.

Another school initially planned to be part of the trial was St Augustine's Catholic Primary School in Costessey, but due to concerns raised during a consultation, it was pulled out.

Concerns were raised that with St Augustine's being a faith school, some of its pupils were coming from further afield, making the traffic ban less viable.

Meanwhile, details of the closures around Dussindale and Browick Road have also been revealed.

Starting on Monday, May 9, the closures around Dussindale Primary will see traffic banned from Vane Close, between 8.15am and 9am and 2.45pm and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

And from the following Monday, May 16, Browick Road will be closed between the Avenue Road junction and the Ayrton Road roundabout. The closures, between 8.30am and 9am and 2.45pm and 3.30pm, will also include Gunton Road.

Fine details of closures around the two Norwich schools are still being ironed out.

Speaking previously, Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "We're excited to be part of a project that is seeking to find practical and workable ways to improve road safety and air quality around schools, and to help boost physical activity for Norfolk children, with the associated benefits to physical and mental health that brings."