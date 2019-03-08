Fears over potential cuts to road safety education in schools

Norfolk County Council is conducting a review of road safety sessions taught in the county's schools. Picture: Archant Library Archant © 2008

Fears have been raised over potential cuts to road safety education for children in Norfolk.

Master of road safety Olly Day prepares for another lesson on his Norfolk school rounds. Picture: Submitted Master of road safety Olly Day prepares for another lesson on his Norfolk school rounds. Picture: Submitted

The county council is understood to have conducted a review of road safety sessions in schools - which cover cycling and pedestrian safety - asking staff how effective they find the current offering.

While no cuts to services have been confirmed, some who provide them say the future is uncertain.

Olly Day has been running road safety "magic shows" in Norfolk schools for 27 years and estimates he has made more than 1,300 visits to the county's first, primary and junior schools.

Of all his professional achievements, he said the road safety shows - run in conjunction with Norfolk County Council - were the thing he was most proud of.

"I'm now entertaining the children of the children I went to see 27 years ago," he said.

"The reception is still fantastic. The children love it. It is learning with laughter, but sharing really serious messages.

"I would be so upset if I had to stop. When I finished my tour this year in May I thought, this is really sad, after all these visits it might end."

Mr Day said there was talk that road safety services could be cut "drastically" following the schools review.

"It is all up in the air. Normally I would know by now that the road safety shows are booked for the next year but sadly we are not sure what is happening," he said.

What do you think about road safety education in Norfolk? Email bethany.whymark@archant.co.uk.