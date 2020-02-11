Search

Advanced search

Parents tell of anger as council reject pleas for school bus to be saved

PUBLISHED: 16:51 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 February 2020

Lily Cole, 11, must carry a heavy backpack with school books and gym kit. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Lily Cole, 11, must carry a heavy backpack with school books and gym kit. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Parents have told of their anger after a council rejected their pleas to save a bus to transport their children to school in the next village.

Anna Lartey, 46, and her daughter Erin, 11, say walking to school twice a week with a cello is unmanagabely heavy. Picture: Ruth LawesAnna Lartey, 46, and her daughter Erin, 11, say walking to school twice a week with a cello is unmanagabely heavy. Picture: Ruth Lawes

In November, Hethersett Academy announced it was cancelling its bus between Little Melton and the school in September 2020.

Since the announcement, parents have been campaigning for Norfolk County Council to introduce a new bus to cover the journey.

They argued that the walking route suggested by the council was unsafe, as parts of it ran alongside a road with no pavement or street lights.

However, the council rejected the request for a free replacement bus, and on Monday, rejected an appeal against this decision.

Martin Herbert, 54, with children Alfie, 13, and Emily, 11, is worried the axing of the bus service will have an impact on eductation. Picture: Ruth LawesMartin Herbert, 54, with children Alfie, 13, and Emily, 11, is worried the axing of the bus service will have an impact on eductation. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The council said it was only able to make its decision based on "the physical nature of the route", and could not take into account "personal safety issues of children travelling alone".

You may also want to watch:

Niki Park, head of passenger transport at NCC, said: "Local authorities are not legally obliged to provide free transport just because parents perceive the route to be unsafe on the grounds of personal safety and security."

READ MORE: Parents stage protest after school bus axed

In their appeal letter, parents raised concerns about the level of traffic on the stretch of route along Little Melton Road, which does not have a pavement.

On the route, there is construction work which has sparked safety fears among parents. Picture: Ruth LawesOn the route, there is construction work which has sparked safety fears among parents. Picture: Ruth Lawes

They also pointed out that the road was a designated HGV route, and that the narrowness of the road put children at risk of being hit by wide vehicles.

However, the council said the route was "straight with good visibility and low traffic flow", and that on sections with no verges, the 5.5m wide road left enough room for a large vehicle to safely pass a pedestrian.

Parents have been invited to submit a second appeal within 20 days.

Jessica Cole, head of the campaign group, said: "This decision will seriously affect the ability of our children and future generations of children to safely access good education. This applies to children of Little Melton but also to children in all areas being affected by similar school transport cuts."

Parents are concerned about the risk of flooding on the route to Hethersett Academy. Picture: Ruth LawesParents are concerned about the risk of flooding on the route to Hethersett Academy. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk County Council has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Gonzo’s Tearoom owners put pizzeria up for sale

The Rocky Mountain Pizza Project on the Prince of Wales Road is up for sale. Picture: Mark Goodwin

Staff claim they are still owed wages after pub deli closes

Richard and Lucy Golding in Goldings in the former Wenns on King's Lynn's Saturday Market Place before it closed Picture: Ian Burt

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Ex-helicopter engineer and paramedic found dead in churchyard

Police at St Marys Church in Diss when Robert Worthington's body was found Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24