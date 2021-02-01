News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School's £4m expansion will offer hundreds of extra pupil places

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:30 PM February 1, 2021   
Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Credit: Denise Bradley

A project to add more than 350 extra secondary school places in a Norfolk market town has been completed.

The expansion of Wymondham High Academy began in July 2019, with the plan to add a library, extended dining space and a new drama studio while also remodelling the main entrance and reception.

Work was completed on Friday, January 22, now enabling the school to offer an extra 375 places for pupils.

The expansion cost £4m and was funded by Norfolk County Council.

School principal Jonathan Rockey said: "We are hugely grateful to Norfolk County Council for funding these improved facilities. We are now able to provide our pupils with a superb library in addition to a canteen capable of holding in excess of 300 children.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Wymondham High Academy

- Credit: Wymondham High Academy

"Our new performance studio is a very welcome addition to a school that greatly values the performing arts.

"The project will make a fundamental difference to the way in which pupils can achieve great outcomes."

Funding came from the Norfolk County Council's Schools Capital Programme, a delivery plan for growth of school places.

The council's cabinet member for children's services John Fisher said: "The new Wymondham High Academy is a lovely building with light and bright learning spaces and enhanced dining facilities.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Coun

- Credit: Norfolk County Council

"We have been extremely pleased with the design of the school – which now complete has taken us a further step towards our aim of providing the highest quality learning environments for all children in Norfolk.

"Well done to everyone involved for such a successful delivery of a project, built during such difficult times."

County councillor for Wymondham Joe Mooney added: "I am really pleased with the much-needed expansion which has been delivered to support local education.

"This new space allows the school and its pupils to continue to proudly grow and learn, providing the facilities, resources and learning spaces needed to equip pupils for now and beyond.

Joe Mooney, the mayor of Wymondham, relaxing in his garden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

- Credit: Denise Bradley

"Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen, particularly in such challenging times."

The school remained open while work was carried out by Morgan Sindall staff, even while Covid restrictions were in place.

