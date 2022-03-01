Mother's legal fight forces council speech and language therapy cuts u-turn

The legal challenge means Norfolk County Council has withdrawn its policy to cut speech and language therapy. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The mother of an 11-year-old boy whose speech and language therapy was reduced has won a legal challenge forcing Norfolk County Council to reverse cuts for him and other children.

She said it was "heartbreaking" children with special educational needs had been treated so poorly.

Despite her victory, the mother, who does not want to be identified, is still waiting for his therapy to be restored - and has had no contact from the council.

The authority said the changes - to reduce speech and language therapy for children with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP), by 50pc - were always meant to be short-term, but that it would change its approach.

The adjustments were revealed by the County Hall and NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group last year, when there were more than 1,500 children on the waiting list for speech and language therapy.

London-based Coram Children's Legal Centre was asked to represent the boy, known as H, who has special needs and an EHCP.

The Covid-19 pandemic had already hit his group and one-to-one speech and language therapy sessions, and they reduced further after the council commissioned NHS community services to provide a report on his needs.

That cut his sessions by more than a half and the council's new policy proposed halving it further, so lawyers sent a pre-litigation letter warning the policy was unlawful.

The authority responded that it aimed to reduce delays in the overall service, to address a backlog and cut waiting times.

But the council accepted the policy did not meet statutory requirements and agreed to withdraw it.

It was criticised by watchdogs in 2020 over the time to get EHCPs in place.

The boy's mother said: "Families understood and accepted the need for staff to be redeployed to other areas of the NHS during a national health crisis.

"The last thing they expected though, when services were able to be reinstated, was for the council to introduce a policy that would dramatically reduce speech and language therapy to the children who need it the most.

"We felt we had no choice but to bring this action for the sake of all children in Norfolk impacted.

"It is heartbreaking, as a parent, to think this is how little they value our children and what they are prepared to do to get out of a muddle."

What the council says

Michael Bateman, assistant director for SEND strategic improvement at the council, said, on behalf of the Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System: "The two commissioning authorities for speech and language therapy services in Norfolk agreed a short-term plan, with a new specialist provider appointed in August last year, to make the children and young people on the waiting list the top priority for the first two terms of the new five-year contract.

“This decision was taken to increase our support to as many children and their families as possible and has enabled the new provider to reduce the number of children waiting by just under half.

“This approach, which was always planned to be short-term, meant a reduced service to some children who were already receiving speech and language therapy.

"After listening to parents, we have changed this interim approach and we are in the process of implementing it.”