Police launch screening of anti-knife crime film in schools

Knife crime has risen for the first time in England and Wales in four years and statistics show young people aged 13 to 17 are most likely to get caught up in it.

Young people at a Norfolk high school have been shown a thought-provoking film designed to educate them on the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

The five-minute film is being shown at more than 30 high schools across the county by Norfolk Constabulary’s Safer Schools Partnership and has been developed with the help of young people from the county.

Telling the story of a young teenage boy who is bullied and decides to carry a knife for ‘protection’, each screening is accompanied by a presentation on knife crime which educates pupils on the law, statistics and how just one stab wound can prove fatal.

Following a screening of the film at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Inspector Bex Brown said: “The film is something that we have been working on for quite a while and developing with young people. We wanted to make it very clear that there is nothing safe about carry a knife.

“How the story ends is for the audience to decide. It is left open-ended intentionally to get young people thinking about consequences and what could happen in situations like these.”

Insp Brown said statistics showed young people aged 13 to 17 were most likely to get caught up in knife crime and while Norfolk was a safe place to live, it was important to highlight the issues around carrying knives and how easily things could go wrong.

“We want young people to think about making the right choices as those choices could ultimately end a life or save a life,” she said.

Thomas Wilson-Gotobed, 13, a year nine pupil at Ormiston Victory Academy, who watched the film, said: “I really enjoyed [the film], I didn’t realise that much knife crime was happening around Norfolk.

“It’s shocking because I wouldn’t think that many people were carrying knifes around but I think it would be something that could happen to anyone.”

Naomi Palmer, principal at Ormiston Victory Academy, said she believed it was important for schools to prepare pupils for the dangers of the real world.

She said: “I think the message [in the film] was put across to the children in such a succinct and strong way.”

Anyone concerned about someone they know carrying a knife should call Norfolk Police on 101 or dial 999 if someone is in immediate danger.