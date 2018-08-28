Search

Advanced search

Police launch screening of anti-knife crime film in schools

PUBLISHED: 15:34 16 November 2018

Knife crime has risen for the first time in England and Wales in four years and statistics show young people aged 13 to 17 are most likely to get caught up in it. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Knife crime has risen for the first time in England and Wales in four years and statistics show young people aged 13 to 17 are most likely to get caught up in it. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Young people at a Norfolk high school have been shown a thought-provoking film designed to educate them on the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

The five-minute film is being shown at more than 30 high schools across the county by Norfolk Constabulary’s Safer Schools Partnership and has been developed with the help of young people from the county.

Telling the story of a young teenage boy who is bullied and decides to carry a knife for ‘protection’, each screening is accompanied by a presentation on knife crime which educates pupils on the law, statistics and how just one stab wound can prove fatal.

Following a screening of the film at Ormiston Victory Academy in Costessey, Inspector Bex Brown said: “The film is something that we have been working on for quite a while and developing with young people. We wanted to make it very clear that there is nothing safe about carry a knife.

“How the story ends is for the audience to decide. It is left open-ended intentionally to get young people thinking about consequences and what could happen in situations like these.”

Young people at a Norfolk high school have been shown a thought-provoking film designed to educate them on the dangers and consequences of knife crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYYoung people at a Norfolk high school have been shown a thought-provoking film designed to educate them on the dangers and consequences of knife crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Insp Brown said statistics showed young people aged 13 to 17 were most likely to get caught up in knife crime and while Norfolk was a safe place to live, it was important to highlight the issues around carrying knives and how easily things could go wrong.

“We want young people to think about making the right choices as those choices could ultimately end a life or save a life,” she said.

Thomas Wilson-Gotobed, 13, a year nine pupil at Ormiston Victory Academy, who watched the film, said: “I really enjoyed [the film], I didn’t realise that much knife crime was happening around Norfolk.

“It’s shocking because I wouldn’t think that many people were carrying knifes around but I think it would be something that could happen to anyone.”

Naomi Palmer, principal at Ormiston Victory Academy, said she believed it was important for schools to prepare pupils for the dangers of the real world.

She said: “I think the message [in the film] was put across to the children in such a succinct and strong way.”

Anyone concerned about someone they know carrying a knife should call Norfolk Police on 101 or dial 999 if someone is in immediate danger.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast